Cost of living: Stacey Solomon shares handy money-saving tip for families

Stacey Solomon has shared a handy cost of living tip, suggesting Britons should “bulk buy” items as it can be “so much cheaper”.

The TV star returned to screens on Wednesday evening with her organisation show Sort Your Life Out.

As she helped a family of four rid their home of clutter, Solomon offered advice on how to save a bit of money.

“Sometimes it’s so much cheaper to bulk buy, whether you’ve got the space or not” she explained, having pointed out a number of ketchup bottles tucked away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.