Jeremy Hunt accuses Labour of spreading ‘fake news’ to win election

Jeremy Hunt accused Labour of spreading "fake news" to try and win the general election with claims about his economic plans.

Speaking in London on Friday, 17 May, the chancellor hit out at Labour's judgement that scrapping national insurance would mean a £46bn funding gap, and lead to higher taxes on pensioners, telling the audience: “I don’t make any bones about it. It is fake news and it is an absolute disgrace to try and win this election by scaring pensioners about a policy that is not true.”

Announcing that further tax cuts would be implemented in the autumn, Mr Hunt criticised Keir Starmer for promising “motherhood and apple pie” following his speech on Thursday.