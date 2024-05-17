Sunak clashes with host on Loose Women as Starmer unveils Labour’s general election pledges - UK politics live
The speech is reminiscent of Tony Blair’s New Labour in a bid to “rebuild Britain” after “14 years of Tory chaos”
Rishi Sunak has clashed with Janet Street Porter on ITV’s Loose Women over his recent spring Budget. The Prime Minister was confronted on why he “hates pensioners” as some measures “didn’t cater to older people”.
It came hours after Sir Keir Starmer has launched Labour’s pitch to voters ahead of the general election, unveiling a set of six steps for government.
Speaking from Essex this morning, he is joined by deputy leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
He vowed to deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, create a new Border Security Command to end criminal boat gangs, and a publicly owned energy provider, to be called Great British Energy.
He promised to tackle on antisocial behaviour, and he will announce the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers.
The chief executive of Boots Sebastian James has endorsed Labour. The Old Etonian friend of Boris Johnson and David Cameron, praised Sir Keir’s focus on economic growth and Britain’s high streets.
Rishi Sunak delivered in his own keynote speech earlier this week where he criticised Labour for fighting based on “Starmer versus Sunak”.
MPs call for vote on compensation for Waspi women
MPs have urged to vote in the Commons on whether compensation should be given to women born in the 1950s.
A Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) report ruled in March that they were not adequately informed about the impact of state pension changes.
During a backbench debate today, MPs said women suffered a “gross injustice” and a compensation scheme should be established urgently.
SNP frontbencher Patricia Gibson said the Ombudsman’s report makes it “very clear” that women were not informed appropriately and the DWP was “negligent”.
Mortgage repossession claims hit five year high in aftermath of Liz Truss mini-budget
Warning the new figures show a steep rise in the number of families at risk of losing their homes.
Labour plans to win over new voters
Starmer has been asked how he would win back voters who turned away from Labour over Gaza in the local elections.
He replied: “It is really important that we win over voters who haven’t voted for us before, which is why I’m so pleased to be introduced today.
“I think, firstly, I’d say if you look at those local elections, I think we showed that we can win anywhere.
“We’ve had a really successful set of elections, if you look at them in the round, and that was the last time anyone will vote effectively before the general election.
“The challenge that you put me is a really important one and I think part of the answer to that is to be clear that the missions that we are setting out for the future of our country.
“I said it’s a decade of national renewal. That’s a national project. So, you don’t have to be tribally Labour to want your family, your community, your country, to improve.”
UK and Bangladesh sign agreement to tackle illegal migration
The UK government has signed a new agreement with Bangladesh, which ministers say will speed up the return of illegal migrants in the UK.
The returns agreement will streamline the returns process by removing a mandatory interview for cases where there is good supporting evidence for removal.
Announcing the agreement, the Home Office said that failed asylum seekers, foreign national offenders, and individuals who have overstayed their visas will all be returned sooner as a result.
Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said: “We have already seen clear evidence that these agreements have a significant impact on illegal migration. Global issues require global solutions and I look forward to working with Bangladesh and other partners to create a fairer system for all.”
Sketch: Project Starmer, like Project Blair, is all about one thing: winning
Despite some woolly promises (and the noticeable absence of a pledge on income tax), the Labour leader who set out his six pledges in Essex is a quantum leap improvement on the Starmer of a year ago, writes Joe Murphy.
Labour goes on a 48 hour campaign blitz
Labour has set out its target constituencies for a 48-hour campaign blitz.
Following Keir Starmer firing the starting gun on their general election campaign, Labour will splurge its biggest spend on advertising since 2019.
On Thursday and Friday, there will be a series of adverts dropping across the country to mark the launch of Starmer’s first steps for change.
Shadow cabinet members will also be taking Labour’s message to the country on a series of visits and ad vans in areas such as Wolverhampton, Bassetlaw, Swindon, Leigh, Doncaster, Barnet, Newcastle, Aldershot and Thurrock.
Labour has said to expect to see billboards up and down the country in London, Rochester, Swindon, West Mids, Loughborough, Manchester, Doncaster, Newcastle, Leigh, Bristol, Norwich, Peterborough, Leeds, Darlington, Bolton, Great Yarmouth, Northampton, Mansfield, Burnley, and Stoke on Trent.
All these are seats they have lost to the Tories in the last 15 years and hope to win back.
Former Conservative donor backs Sir Keir Starmer
Rob Boughton, who runs one of the biggest developers in the southeast has appeared during Labour’s election pitch.
Mr Boughton, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Thakeham, previously donated nearly £1million to the Conservative party since 2017.
But he is now supporting the Labour party’s bid to “renew Britain”.
David Cameron’s Bullingdon Club pal endorses Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour
Sebastian James, an Old Etonian friend of Boris Johnson and David Cameron, praised Sir Keir’s focus on economic growth and Britain’s high streets.
In case you’ve missed it
You can still watch Sir Keir Starmer’s full speech where he outlines his pre-election pitch to voters.
Watch live: Keir Starmer outlines pledges in pre-election pitch to voters
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour's six "first steps" in a pre-election pitch to voters on Thursday, 16 May.
‘West must stop forcing African nations to pay off debt,’ Gordon Brown says
Gordon Brown has warned that the West may never be forgiven for not offering African countries urgent relief during the worst debt crisis in a generation.
The former prime minister’s rallying call comes as a poll shows nearly half of Britons think the UK should wipe the debts of lower income countries so the money can be used to fund hospitals, schools and tackle the climate crisis.
It follows a report which shows many African countries spent more on debt payments than on health or education last year.
Mr Brown said the findings showed the urgent need for action
“The scale of this inequality between Africans and the rest of the world is so great that I am not sure the world will ever forgive us for failing to deliver urgent debt restructuring,” he writes in a foreword to the Christian Aid report.
