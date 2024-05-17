✕ Close Keir Starmer launches Labour election campaign with six pledges to voters

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has clashed with Janet Street Porter on ITV’s Loose Women over his recent spring Budget. The Prime Minister was confronted on why he “hates pensioners” as some measures “didn’t cater to older people”.

It came hours after Sir Keir Starmer has launched Labour’s pitch to voters ahead of the general election, unveiling a set of six steps for government.

Speaking from Essex this morning, he is joined by deputy leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

He vowed to deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, create a new Border Security Command to end criminal boat gangs, and a publicly owned energy provider, to be called Great British Energy.

He promised to tackle on antisocial behaviour, and he will announce the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers.

The chief executive of Boots Sebastian James has endorsed Labour. The Old Etonian friend of Boris Johnson and David Cameron, praised Sir Keir’s focus on economic growth and Britain’s high streets.

Rishi Sunak delivered in his own keynote speech earlier this week where he criticised Labour for fighting based on “Starmer versus Sunak”.