Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:51
Scottie Scheffler pleads for help after being detained by police
Scottie Scheffler was heard asking "Can you please help me?" after police detained him near Valhalla Golf Club before the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, 17 May, footage from ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington shows.
ESPN said the Masters champion, 27, drove past a police officer to get around a crash scene in his SUV with markings indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle before the officer screamed at him to stop and then grabbed onto the car until Scheffler stopped approximately 10 yards later.
Scheffler was booked by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections and is facing charges of second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, CNN reported.
Up next
38:02
The science of falling in love
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
04:35
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:58
Suella Braverman met with silence by pro-Palestine protesters
01:35
Jeremy Hunt accuses Labour of spreading ‘fake news’ to win election
00:32
Fiona Bruce’s four-word warning to Stephen Flynn amuses BBCQT audience
01:20
Professional ‘line sitters’ charge hundreds for access to Trump trial
02:47
Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand
00:47
Makeshift shelter saves hundreds of dogs as floods devastate Brazil
00:38
Elderly Just Stop Oil protesters damage glass protecting Magna Carta
00:28
Aftermath of Michican tornadoes captured in devastating footage
00:39
Dolly Parton’s niece reveals which Welsh town singer’s roots traced to
01:20
Dune: Prophecy trailer gives fans first look at female-led TV series
00:28
South Park’s Cartman introduced to Ozempic in special episode
03:31