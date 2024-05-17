Scottie Scheffler detained by police at PGA Championship hours before second round

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police just hours before he was due to tee off in the second round of the PGA Championship.

The Masters champion had been due to start at 1.48pm BST (8.48am local time) at Valhalla, but footage has emerged of Scheffler in handcuffs ahead of his participation.

The American, among the favourites for the second major of the year, was stopped apparently attempting to enter the course early this morning.

ESPN report that a car accident close to Valhalla had led to a police presence around the entrance, with Scheffler’s car halted after attempting to drive past officers.

Scottie Scheffler shot a four-under 67 in round one ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It led to the 27-year-old exiting his vehicle and being placed in handcuffs. The golfer, wearing a polo shirt and black shorts, was led away by two officers and placed into a car, with an ESPN reporter told “right now, he’s going to jail”.

The start of the second day’s play has been delayed after the fatal accident.

“The start of Round 2 is delayed due to a serious accident near the course,” the PGA Championship said in a statement.

“The next update will be at 7.30am (12.30pm BST) and the first starting time will be at least 1 hour after an update is made.”

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, said on air: “Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

“Scheffler attempted to continue to go, the police officer then attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car.

“Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.

“At that point the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car.

“He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

Scheffler recorded a four-under round of 67 to sit tied for 12th after round one, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Friday’s play may also be disrupted by inclement weather which is forecast to arrive at Valhalla.

A statement from Louisville Metro Police Department on the earlier collision said: “About 5:00 ET this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus. Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Roadsouth to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was traveling eastbound in the compulsory center lane dedicated for buses.

“As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.”