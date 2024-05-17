✕ Close Scottie Scheffler pleads for help after being detained by police

Scottie Scheffler’s hopes of winning the PGA Championship were thrown into chaos on Friday morning when The Masters champion was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club.

The American had been attempting to make his way to the course ahead of the start of the second round, but was stopped by police over what he later called “a big misunderstanding”. Scheffler was placed in handcuffs and arrested, before being charged by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. The second round was pushed back by an hour and 20 minutes due to the fatal accident, with Scheffler’s revised tee time 3.08pm BST.

The 27-year-old has now been released by police and has arrived at Valhalla in the hopes of continuing his pursuit of the year’s second major, with Scheffler arriving 53 minutes before his scheduled tee time. He recorded a four-under round of 67 to sit tied for 12th after round one, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, with Rory McIlroy also in early contention.

Follow all the action from the second round of the PGA Championship below.