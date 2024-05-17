PGA Championship LIVE: Scottie Scheffler plays on despite arrest for ‘assaulting police officer’
The Masters champion described his arrest at Valhalla Golf Club as a ‘big misunderstanding’ as he returned to the course to continue the tournament
Scottie Scheffler’s hopes of winning the PGA Championship were thrown into chaos on Friday morning when The Masters champion was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club.
The American had been attempting to make his way to the course ahead of the start of the second round, but was stopped by police over what he later called “a big misunderstanding”. Scheffler was placed in handcuffs and arrested, before being charged by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. The second round was pushed back by an hour and 20 minutes due to the fatal accident, with Scheffler’s revised tee time 3.08pm BST.
The 27-year-old has now been released by police and has arrived at Valhalla in the hopes of continuing his pursuit of the year’s second major, with Scheffler arriving 53 minutes before his scheduled tee time. He recorded a four-under round of 67 to sit tied for 12th after round one, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, with Rory McIlroy also in early contention.
Follow all the action from the second round of the PGA Championship below.
Detry and Morikawa making moves
Detry -6 (4), Morikawa -6 (4*)
The task for anyone in this morning wave is to try and get up as close to Schauffele as possible before the American tees it up later in the afternoon.
Belgian’s Thomas Detry is making a good fist of that as he pours in a birdie to get to -6. And there he’s joined by Collin Morikawa who is looking to back up his impressive display at last month’s Masters.
Rahm facing a battle
Rahm E (3*)
It was a stuttering display from the Spaniard in round one but he battled back impressively to finish one-under-par. Well, it’s a similar story to start this morning, with Rahm bogeying his third hole of the day to drop back to even par.
Work to do for the two-time major champion to ensure he’s here on the weekend.
Bogey for Scheffler
Scheffler -4 (2*), Clark -1 (2*), Harman E (2*)
Having started with a birdie, the World No.1 gives one straight back at the second after a three-putt on the par-3 11th. He’s got better in recent months but the putter has proved his achilles heel at points in the last year or so.
Clark and Harman, meanwhile, scramble well to save their pars.
Hole-in-one!
Soderberg E (8)
What a shot from Sebastian Soderberg! Perfectly judged by the Swede and he claims the first ace at this year’s tournament at the par-3 eighth. He’s back to even par and in with a chance of making the cut.
Onto the par-3 11th
Scheffler -5 (1*), Clark -1 (1*), Harman E (1*)
Much like his opening tee shot, Scheffler’s first into the par-3 11th just leaks out to the right. It’s just off the green in the light fringe, though, so no problems there you’d suspect.
Birdies all round
Scheffler -5 (1*), Clark -1 (1*), Harman E (1*)
All three of these players have good looks at birdie...and they all take advantage. It’s mere tap-ins for Clark and Scheffer, while Harman pours his in from a good range.
The World No.1 back up and running with a birdie and just four off the lead now.
Scheffler in close
Scheffler -4, Clark E, Harman +1
The World No.1 holed out for an eagle on his first hole yesterday and almost does so again, this time at the par-5 tenth.
The ball comes to rest just below the hole and that should be an easy tap-in birdie to start his round. Simply remarkable.
Police officer makes claims against Scottie Scheffler
Police officer Bryan Gillis says that Scottie Scheffler “disobeyed his orders and then dragged him to the ground with his car causing injuries to the officer and his clothing.”
Other early starters
Kim -6 (2*)
It’s a damp course out there right now so greens will be receptive. We’ve only just started to be shown TV coverage but Tom Kim has made an early birdie to move alongside the group in tied second.
Day one recap
Well, it looks like we should be able to turn our attention back to the golf now. Here’s a recap of what we saw yesterday, including a positive start for Rory McIlroy and a record-breaking round from Xander Schauffele.
Xander Schauffele matches record as Rory McIlroy thrives at PGA Championship
For the second time in 11 months, Schauffele equalled the lowest score in men’s major championship history.
