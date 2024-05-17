Scottie Scheffler explains ‘chaotic situation’ after arrest at PGA Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scottie Scheffler has described his arrest by police at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday as a “very chaotic situation” after releasing a statement ahead of his second round at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler was arrested just hours before he was due to tee off, after failing to stop for a police officer near the entrance to the club. He was heard pleading for help before being taken to a local police station.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. He was released and made his way to the course less than an hour before he was due to tee off at the revised time of 3.08pm BST (10.08am local time).

In a statement, Scheffler said: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Scottie Scheffler shot a four-under 67 in round one ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The American, among the favourites for the second major of the year, was stopped apparently attempting to enter the course early this morning, with a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian causing heavy traffic around the Valhalla property.

ESPN report that the car accident led to a police presence around the entrance to the course, with Scheffler’s car halted after attempting to drive past officers.

Remarkable footage showed to the 27-year-old exiting his vehicle and being placed in handcuffs. The golfer, wearing a polo shirt and black shorts, was led away by two officers and placed into a car after pleading for help, with an ESPN reporter told “right now, he’s going to jail”.

Scheffler was booked by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections (LMDP) at 7.28am local time (12.28pm BST).

The start of the second day’s play was delayed after the fatal accident.

“Play of Round 2 will begin at 8:35 AM (1.35pm BST),” the PGA Championship confirmed in a statement. “All Round 2 Starting Times are delayed 1 hour and 20 minutes from the originally published time. All spectator gates will open at 8:00 AM.”

Scheffler recorded a four-under round of 67 to sit tied for 12th after round one, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele. Friday’s play may also be disrupted by inclement weather which is forecast to arrive at Valhalla.