Pitch-invading raccoon captured with bin after interrupting football game

A raccoon invaded a football pitch in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night (15 May) before being promptly captured and trapped in a bin.

The critter, nicknamed "Raquinho", interrupted the New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union game during the 21st minute.

A chase ensued as the raccoon attempted to evade the clutches of security staff before it was trapped underneath the bin.

"At what point are we just rooting for him?” one commentator joked.

The chaos echoed similar scenes at Sheffield Wednesday in 2022, when a cat gave footballers the run around at Hillsborough Stadium.