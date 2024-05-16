Man Utd's Andy Cole opens up on health problems after kidney transplant

Manchester United legend Andy Cole candidly opened up about his health after having a kidney transplant.

The former footballer received an organ donation from his nephew in April 2017 following kidney failure after he caught an airborne virus two years previously.

Speaking on The Overlap from Sky Bet, Cole discussed the mental toll the illness has taken on him, recalling how medication he will take for the rest of his life "really messes" with his body.

"It's become a little but easier, but I'm not going to sit here and say, I'm better, because I'm never going to be better," he added.