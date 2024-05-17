Radio presenter attacked by bird live on air

A radio presenter was left bleeding after a bird took a disliking to her live on air.

WSFM Sydney co-hosts Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones had become bird babysitters for the week, caring for a 19-year-old lorikeet named Blaze.

During an edition of their Jonesy and Amanda show, Keller attempted to give the elderly bird a bath as her owner said she enjoyed them.

However, Blaze wasn't so keen on Keller doing the bathing, nipping her in the process.

Though the bite was small, Keller still yelped in pain.

"What a dreadful injury I’ve had," she joked.