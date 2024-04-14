Rishi Sunak is poised to fight two significant battles this week as parliament reconvenes following the Easter break.

The first will be a test of his government, the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which will see MPs and peers undertake what looks likely to be the final round of wrangling over Rishi Sunak’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The second will be a test of Mr Sunak’s personal legacy, as his proposed smoking ban will be given a free vote when it comes to the Commons on 16 April.