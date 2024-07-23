Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Public concern about the NHS is at its highest level since the Covid crisis, according to a new poll.

Nearly half, 47 per cent, name the health service as the most important issue - the highest since December 2019, just before the pandemic hit.

Immigration is also a growing issue, at the highest level since January 2017 and cited by 31 per cent of those asked.

It comes as Keir Starmer faces pressure from his own backbenchers over a number of issues – including benefits, Brexit and Gaza.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from MPs over the two-child benefit cap (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Amendments to the King’s Speech by Labour MPs call on the new government to scrap the “cruel” two child policy that limits benefit payments and suspend arms sales to Israel.

New Labour MPs also joined opposition parliamentarians to begin to build pressure on Sir Keir to reverse the harms of Brexit.

It came as new prime minister made his first statement to the Commons since taking office on Monday, reporting back on the Nato summit in Washington DC and the European Political Community (EPC) meeting he hosted at Blenheim Palace last week.

While Sir Keir again reiterated his promise to renegotiate the UK’s deal with the European Union and to create a new security pact it was clear many in his party wanted him to go further.

Patients waiting in A&E (Alamy/PA)

The July 2024 Issues Index by Ipsos was carried out immediately after the general election. It also shows that concern about inflation has fallen steeply, down eight points from last month to its lowest score since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

The economy and immigration remain the second and third most important issues, with 34 per cent and 31 per cent saying they see them as a big concern.

Conservative supporters are significantly more likely to see immigration as an issue than Labour supporters, 47 versus 18 per cent.

Housing remains the fifth-biggest issue, mentioned by 18 per cent.

Mike Clemence from Ipsos said: “Public concern about the health service tends to spike at elections, and 2024 is no exception. This was also reflected in our pre-election polling which identified the NHS as the most likely issue to influence how people would vote.”

He added: “Despite some significant shifts, especially a decline in concern about inflation, it is the NHS, the economy and inflation, immigration and housing that will be top of mind as the new Labour government sets out its priorities”.