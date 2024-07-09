Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Suella Braverman and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg address a Popular Conservatism post-election event on Tuesday 9 July.

Ms Braverman has already hit out at “liberal Conservatives” after the Tory party’s defeat at last week’s general election.

The former home secretary, who is among the likely candidates to succeed Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservatives, told the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC the party had taken a “good hiding”.

She put the blame for the defeat, in which the Tories lost more than 250 seats, on failures to keep their promises.

Ms Braverman, who will speak via a video link to the Popular Conservatism post-election event alongside Sir Jacob and Lord Frost, also criticised the flying of the Progress Pride flag to “show how liberal and progressive we are” during her Washington speech.

She was last week elected as MP in the redrawn constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville with a 6,000 majority.