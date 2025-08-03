Mexico to buy British pork in new £19m deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British pork will be served up on Mexican tables, after the government signed a new £19m deal with the country.

After eight years of negotiations between Mexican and UK authorities, twelve businesses across England and Northern Ireland have secured approval to export quality British products to Mexico with the UK securing new access specifically for Northern Irish exporters, ministers said on Sunday.

The businesses will now be able to export pork, offal and edible by-products, bringing British pig farmers a return on parts that are less popular in the UK but which Mexican consumers enjoy as part of classical buche meat dishes.

open image in gallery Businesses across England and Northern Ireland will now be able to export quality British pork products ( AFP via Getty Images )

Government figures estimate that Mexico’s pork market has grown by 5.4 per cent annually between 2019 and 2024, with industry figures expect the deal to bring in £19m over the first five years.

Daniel Zeichner, minister for food security and rural affairs, said the deal is a “tremendous win for our pork producers and builds on our recent success in resuming exports to China”.

“It demonstrates this government's unwavering commitment to securing better trade deals for British farmers and food producers and will boost their incomes as part of our plan for change”, he added.

Exports minister Gareth Thomas added: “British pork is the best in the world and this £20 million export win will boost farming and rural communities across the nation.

“The removal of yet another trade barrier is testament to our Trade Strategy which focusses on quick deals that deliver faster benefits to UK businesses and shows how this government is boosting exports as part of our Plan for Change while upholding our world-leading food standards.”

The government’s trade strategy, published earlier this year, is aimed at boosting exports and protecting UK firms at a time of growing uncertainty for global businesses following Donald Trump’s tariffs.