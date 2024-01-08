Sunak would ‘strongly’ back honours probe into ex-Post Office boss’s CBE

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak would “strongly support” the body which reviews honours if it decided to look at revoking former Post Office boss Paula Vennells’ CBE in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

There have been growing calls grow for the former Post Office chief executive to hand back her CBE after an ITV drama returned the miscarriage of justice to the spotlight.

The PM’s official spokesman said that Mr Sunak would “strongly support” the forfeiture committee “if they were to choose to investigate”.

A petition addressed to Sir Chris Wormald, the chair of the committee which re-examines honours, calling for Ms Vennells to lose her honour has already attracted more than one million signatures.

Justice secretary Alex Chalk is meeting Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake on Monday to discuss how to help convicted branch managers clear their names. Mr Chalk will make a statement in the Commons later.

The PM, speaking in Lancashire on Monday, defended the government’s response – but said ministers were now “on it” and wanted to speed up the compensation process for victims.

“People should know that we are on it, and we want to make this right, that money has been set aside,” Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Accrington Stanley Community Sports Hub (PA)

The Tory leader added: “We will do everything we can to make this right for the people affected. It is simply wrong what happened. They shouldn’t have been treated like this.”

Ms Vennells – who ran the Post Office while it routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system – has said she is “truly sorry” for the “suffering” caused to sub-postmasters wrongly convicted of offences.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after faulty Fujitsu accounting softwar Horizon made it look like money was missing from their shops.

Mr Hollinrake last month said calls to strip her of the CBE honour should be considered, while campaigning Labour MP Kevan Jones has long backed such a move.

Labour’s shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said on Monday the honour is an “insult” and should be handed back. “I do think she should give that back,” he told TalkTV.

Calls have grown for ex-Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells to lose her CBE (PA Wire)

On Monday Sir Keir Starmer called for prosecution powers to be stripped from the Post Office and previous convictions looked at again, as well as calling on the Sunak government to “get on” with compensation.

No 10 on Monday did not say whether removing prosecution powers would be among the options considered by Mr Chalk and Mr Hollinkrake – but Mr Sunak’s spokesman said ministers were “looking at what went wrong and what lessons can be learned”.

Ahead of his statement in the Commons, Mr Hollinrake said interim payments of up to £168,000 had been made to known victims. The Post Office minister – who said 64 per cent of known victims have accepted full settlement – said he is “working day and night to do more”.

The scandal is top of the agenda as politicians return to Westminster after the Christmas break, with senior Tory David Davis and former Labour minister Mr Jones pushing for an emergency debate on the issue.

Keir Starmer, who mets residents in Loughborough, East Midlands hit by flooding, says the government must ‘get on’ with compensation (PA)

The Labour leader, speaking during a visit in Loughborough, said: “I think that the prosecution should be taken out of the hands of the Post Office and given to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“And these convictions, the remaining convictions, need to be looked at en masse,” said Sir Keir, before adding: “The government could pass legislation, so obviously we’d support that if they did.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has “serious questions to answer” over his role in the Horizon IT scandal, former Post Office branch managers have said.

Sir Ed, who was leader was postal affairs minister from 2010 to 2012 and has been accused of “fobbing off” victims. Jo Hamilton, who led a landmark appeal for postmasters, told The Times: “He always calls for other people’s resignations, now it’s time for him to look in the mirror.”

The Lib Dem leader has taken to Twitter 31 times to call for public figures to resign their positions since becoming Lib Dem leader in April 2019. A spokesman for Sir Ed said “in hindsight he wishes he could have done more to help them”.

There has been fresh public backlash to the scandal after ITV aired a drama about the scandal last week starring actor Toby Jones. Reports suggest since Mr Bates Vs The Post Office was broadcast, 50 new potential victims have approached lawyers.

Scotland Yard said on Friday that officers are “investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions”, for example “monies recovered from sub-postmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions”.

The Metropolitan Police had already been looking into potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice in relation to investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.