Rishi Sunak is coming under increasing pressure to speed up compensation payments to victims of the Post Office scandal.

Former workers wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office have accused the government of issuing payments at a “snail’s pace”.

The prime minister said on Sunday that the government was examining ways to speed up the appeals process for wrongly convicted Post Office branch managers after what has been described as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

“What are you going to do to ensure we get fair and final compensation, not in dribs and drabs and not at a snail’s pace?” Sue Knight, a postmistress who lost everything after she was wrongly accused of theft, asked Mr Sunak during an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“Please stop making us still feel like victims,” she added.