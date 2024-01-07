Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government is examining ways to speed up the appeals process for wrongly convicted Post Office branch managers after what has been described as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in recent years.

Moves could include exonerating all those involved or removing the Post Office’s ability to investigate or prosecute, Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

The prime minster told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that minister should look at “every which way we can” to help those embroiled in the scandal.

MPs are expected to tackle ministers over the issue when parliament re-opens after the Christmas holidays on Monday.

There has been widespread public outcry after ITV aired a drama on the scandal, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office starring actor Toby Jones.

Asked if there could be exonerations or the government could remove the Post Office‘s ability to investigate and prosecute, Mr Sunak said: “The Justice Secretary is looking at the things that you’ve described, it wouldn’t be right to pre-empt that process, obviously there’s legal complexity in all of those things but he is looking at exactly those areas.”

He added: “Everyone has been shocked by watching what they have done over the past few days and beyond and it is an appalling miscarriage of justice.

“Obviously it’s something that happened in the ‘90s but actually seeing it and hearing about it again just shows what an appalling miscarriages of justice it is for everyone affected and it’s important that those people now get the justice they deserve, and that’s what the compensation schemes are about.

“The Government has paid out about £150 million to thousands of people already. Of course we want to get the money to the people as quickly as possible, that’s why there are interim payments of up to, I think, £600,000 that can be made.. There are three different schemes available and for anyone affected they should come forward.”

Former Tory minister John Redwood said: “The Post Office scandal shows the dangers of a nationalised industry having special powers to abuse and prosecute its staff.”

Hundreds of people were convicted based on the computer faults and many are yet to have their convictions quashed.

Police are investigating "potential fraud offences" committed during the Horizon IT scandal.

The Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing from outlets and branch managers were forced to pay back thousands.

Scotland Yard said on Friday night that officers were "investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions", for example "monies recovered from sub-postmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions".

The police had already been looking into potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

Kevan Jones, the Labour MP for North Durham, who sits on the Horizon compensation advisory board, told the Sunday Times: "It is quite clear from the evidence presented to the public inquiry and in court, that the victims of this scandal should have their convictions quashed and their good names restored."

His constituent, Tom Brown, a former sub-postmaster in Newcastle upon Tyne, was wrongly accused of stealing £85,000 in 2008. He lost his home and was made bankrupt.