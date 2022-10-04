Pound - live: Kwarteng to accelerate fiscal plan after joking about ‘little turbulence’
It comes after chancellor made a U-turn on his plans to axe the 45p tax rate for the highest earners
Kwasi Kwarteng is reportedly bringing forward his fiscal statement from 23 November to this month after his mini-Budget spooked the markets.
The chancellor’s statement, expected to be on spending and deregulation, will be made while the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) publishes its economic forecasts.
It comes after Mr Kwarteng made a screeching U-turn, hours before his Conservative Party conference speech on Monday, on his plans to axe the 45p tax rate for the highest earners.
He joked during his speech that the turmoil his mini-Budget caused, such as the pound having plummeted as low as the US dollar, was merely a “little turbulence” – a comment that the Liberal Democrats said was an “insult to millions”.
The Lib Dems’ Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “Laughing about the turbulence caused by this botched budget is an insult to the millions of people already facing spiralling mortgage costs.
“This should be his first and last conference speech as chancellor.”
Scrapping of tax plan bounces stocks and sterling
Asian stocks bounced today after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent, led by a 2.5 per cent gain in Australia.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.6 per cent. Sterling drifted up to an almost two-week high of $1.1343, making for a bounce now of almost 10 per cent from a record low hit last week after plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.
“The about-face ... will not have a huge impact on the overall UK fiscal situation in our view,” said NatWest Markets’ head of economics and markets strategy John Briggs.
“(But) investors took it as a signal that the UK government could and is at least partially willing to walk back from its intentions that so disrupted markets over the past week.”
Investors also took heart from stability at the long end of the gilt market, even though emergency purchases from the Bank of England were only relatively modest.
Truss admits not having an ‘easy’ week, vows to stick with tax-cutting package
Liz Truss admitted that it has not been an “easy” week but indicated she was sticking with the rest of a tax-cutting package laid out in the mini-Budget.
She told the Express newspaper: “Express readers can rest assured: we will reward your trust.
“It has not been an easy week, but we have shown that we listen to people’s concerns and we are determined to deliver on our core plan for economic success and security.
“Our plan for growth is essential to get the British economy moving. Growth is the only way to create jobs, boost wages and fund our vital public services like the NHS.
“With our Energy Price Guarantee, we are supporting families and businesses with their energy bills.
“With our tax cuts, we will put money back in the pockets of hard-working people and grow our economy.
“With our investment plans, we will unleash the potential of the whole country and get Britain moving.
“This is the best country in the world and I will do what it takes to put us on the path to a more secure, prosperous future.”
The prime minister is expected to deliver a short speech at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday, which the outlet described as “short, sharp, optimistic”.
Tories seeking to shift focus from economy after U-turn humiliation
The Conservatives will attempt to shift the focus away from the economy following the humiliation of two U-turns on income tax cuts for the highest earners and the date of a new fiscal plan.
Home secretary Suella Braverman and foreign secretary James Cleverly will aim to set out the government’s plans on immigration and commitment to support Ukraine in their keynote speeches today at the Tory conference in Birmingham.
Ms Braverman will use her conference speech to call for the French to stop more boats from crossing the English Channel and set out her intention to bring in new laws to make it easier to deport people who come to the UK illegally.
The home secretary will promise to allow “the kind of immigration that grows out the economy” but “end abuse of the rules”.
The foreign secretary will declare that Britain has the “strategic endurance” to see Ukraine through to victory over Russian invaders. He will say that Ukraine has the UK’s unwavering support in its efforts to push back Vladimir Putin’s forces, saying that “we are players on the pitch” and not just “commentators”.
Mr Cleverly will also repeat Liz Truss’s vow that UK will never accept Russian president Vladimir Putin’s annexation of the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia or Crimea.
Tories facing ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead
Labour has a 25-point lead over the Conservatives in a new poll that suggests Liz Truss would be on track for a “wipe-out” at the next general election.
The survey by Savanta ComRes is the latest showing a collapse in support for the Tories in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.
The pollster said that the Labour lead was the biggest ever recorded by the company and could leave the Tories out of power for a generation.
You can read the full story here by Andrew Woodcock
Tories facing election ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead
Tories ‘could be out of power for generation’, says pollster Savanta ComRes
ICYMI: Tory MPs ‘openly talking’ about removing Liz Truss
In case you missed it...
Nick Timothy, former No 10 chief of staff under Theresa May, said it remained “very, very difficult to recover” after the disastrous mini-Budget.
He said that some MPs were “openly talking” about how Ms Truss might be removed from Downing Street, though he cautioned: “I think anybody who makes the assumption that therefore she might be removed or have to leave as PM, I think is over-egging it at this stage.”
You can read the full report by Adam Forrest here
Tory MPs ‘openly talking’ about removing Liz Truss, says ex-No 10 chief of staff
‘Very difficult’ for PM to recover, says Nick Timothy – as Rachel Johnson predicts Truss could ‘go down with the pound’
Prototype nuclear fusion power plant 'will be built by 2040’
A prototype nuclear fusion power plant, possibly the first in the world, will be built by 2040, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.
He told the Conservative Party conference the fusion energy plant would be built in Nottinghamshire, replacing a coal-fired power station in the area.
Speaking from the main stage at the conference in Birmingham, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Over the decades we have established ourselves as pioneers in fusion science and as a country our capabilities to surmount these obstacles is unparalleled, and I am delighted to make an announcement of a vital step in that mission.
“We will build the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant in Nottinghamshire, replacing the West Burton coal-fired power station with a beacon of bountiful green energy.”
He added: “The plant will be the first of its kind, built by 2040 and capable of putting energy on the grid, and in doing so will prove the commercial viability of fusion energy to the world.”
Cleverly: UK has ‘strategic endurance to see Ukraine to victory’
Foreign secretary James Cleverly will declare on Tuesday that Britain has the “strategic endurance” to see Ukraine through to victory over Russian invaders.
In his Conservative Party conference speech, he is expected to say that Ukraine has Britain’s unwavering support in its efforts to push back Vladimir Putin’s forces, saying that “we are players on the pitch” and not just “commentators”.
It comes after Britain ramped up sanctions against Moscow, with new measures targeting vulnerable sectors of the economy, in response to the Russian president’s “illegal” annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory.
Mr Cleverly will repeat PM Liz Truss’s vow that the UK will never accept Putin’s claim to the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia or Crimea.
As part of his speech, Mr Cleverly is expected to say: “We aren’t commentators. We are players on the pitch. Making a difference. Promoting our values. Competing on the world stage for what we believe is right.
“We believe in freedom. We believe in the rule of law. We believe that an aggressor cannot invade its neighbour with impunity.
“This is why we stand shoulder to shoulder with those brave Ukrainians defending their homeland. And Britain has the strategic endurance to see them through to victory.”
Braverman plans new deport laws to block illegal immigration
Suella Braverman is considering new laws to make it easier to deport people who are deemed to be illegal immigrants.
At the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday, she will call for France to stop more small boats crossing the English Channel.
The home secretary will promise to allow “the kind of immigration that grows our economy” but “end abuse of the rules” by human traffickers.
As the government’s policy on sending asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is being challenged in the courts, Ms Braverman is committed to looking at new powers to ensure that her immigration policies cannot be derailed by modern slavery laws, the Human Rights Act or the European Court of Human Rights.
Ms Braverman will tell the conference: “It’s right that we extend the hand of friendship to those in genuine need.
“This country has always done so. It did so for my father in the 1960s as a young man from Kenya. We have now welcomed hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Syria, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine.
“ ... Parts of the system aren’t delivering. We need to end abuse of the rules and cut down on those numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy.”
Tuesday’s newspapers: Mini-budget dominates the headlines
Independent: Now Tory rebels vow to block cuts to benefits
Financial Times: Kwarteng quickens debt cut plans after U-turn on tax
Daily Record:Flipping eejits
i: Truss faces new Tory rebellion on benefits cuts
Daily Star: The lady is for U-turning
Mirror: Damage is done
Guardian: Tory plot to halt benefit cuts after U-turn over top tax rate
Morning Star: Humiliated Kwarteng forced to backtrack
Metro: What a day!
Daily Telegraph: PM takes on rebels in battle to rein in benefits
Daily Mail: Get a grip!
City A.M.: ‘A little turbulence’
Daily Express: Stick with us and we will reward your trust
Meanwhile, The Sun was the only national newspaper to not make the mini-Budget its main story on its front page.
Police ‘refusing to shut down Benny Hill music’ outside venue
West Midlands police have been “refusing” to stop the Benny Hill Show theme tune playing outside the conference venue, according to a journalist.
Tory MP Michael Fabricant said that anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray – who is known for having shouted “stop Brexit” outside Parliament – is responsible for putting on the comedic soundtrack.
It had also been playing outside the ICC venue in Birmingham on Sunday, the first day of the conference.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies