Kwasi Kwarteng is reportedly bringing forward his fiscal statement from 23 November to this month after his mini-Budget spooked the markets.

The chancellor’s statement, expected to be on spending and deregulation, will be made while the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) publishes its economic forecasts.

It comes after Mr Kwarteng made a screeching U-turn, hours before his Conservative Party conference speech on Monday, on his plans to axe the 45p tax rate for the highest earners.

He joked during his speech that the turmoil his mini-Budget caused, such as the pound having plummeted as low as the US dollar, was merely a “little turbulence” – a comment that the Liberal Democrats said was an “insult to millions”.

The Lib Dems’ Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “Laughing about the turbulence caused by this botched budget is an insult to the millions of people already facing spiralling mortgage costs.

“This should be his first and last conference speech as chancellor.”