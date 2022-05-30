Ministers have been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the government reportedly drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.

Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU over the Ukraine war, it is claimed.

Limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.

As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month, according to The Times.

Worse modelling is reported for a scenario in which Russia cuts off all supplies to the EU.

Threats to security of supply have prompted business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to ask Britain’s coal-fired power stations to delay their planned closures.

The business secretary is also considering whether Hinkley Point B nuclear plant “might continue beyond its planned end of life”, technology minister Chris Philp confirmed on Monday.

Mr Philp told Sky News that the government was looking at “sensible precautionary measures to guard against the potential worst-case scenario”.

“[Mr Kwarteng] asked I think the three remaining coal-fired power station operators to just keep their power stations available … and I think he is considering whether Hinkley B, the large nuclear power station, might continue beyond its planned end of life as well,” he said.

Asked about the safety of extending the life of the nuclear facility, Mr Philp told Times Radio: “We have no intention at all of diluting those world leading and incredibly high safety standards.”

A Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesperson said the UK “has no issues with either gas or electricity supply, and the government is fully prepared for any scenario, even those that are extreme and very unlikely to pass”.

“We have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world,” the spokesperson added, saying the UK was less dependent on Russian energy imports than EU nations.

A government spokesperson also confirmed that the request for the coal power stations in Drax, Ratcliffe and West Burton, which were due to shut in September, to stay open was made “in light” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is only right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply – bringing down costs in the long-term,” the spokesperson said.

“While there is no shortage of supply, we may need to make our remaining coal-fired power stations available to provide additional back-up electricity this coming winter if needed. It remains our firm commitment to end the use of coal power by October 2024.”

It comes as EU leaders gather Monday to discuss energy dependence, as divisions remain over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions.

Hungary is leading a group of countries – along with Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria – that rely on Russian oil and can’t afford to cut supply. Prime minister Viktor Orban has insisted that an oil embargo should not be discussed at the summit.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will address the 27 heads of state by video this evening, has repeatedly demanded that the EU deprives Moscow of billions of dollars each day in supply payments.