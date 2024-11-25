Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his new family kitten, Prince, has not yet met Downing Street’s famous mouse catcher Larry the cat.

The Starmer family adopted their new pet Prince, a Siberian kitten, shortly after moving into Downing Street, meaning Larry faced fierce competition as No 10’s chief mouser.

The prime minister previously revealed he let his children get the kitten after “a long summer of negotiations”, though they originally pleaded with him to get a dog.

Larry the cat - whose title is chief mouser to the Cabinet Office - is Downing Street’s most famous feline occupant, often appearing in photographs and video amid important political moments.

Since the Starmer family moved in, Larry has been joined by their rescue cat Jojo and now Prince.

open image in gallery Prince is a Siberian kitten. Stock image ( Getty )

Asked for an update on the Starmer family kitten on Monday, Sir Keir told ITV: “Prince is the name of the kitten.

“So, Prince and Larry haven’t met yet. I am worried that Larry will come off the better – the kitten is tiny.”

Larry, now 17 years old, is thought to be in his final years, having already outlived the average lifespan for a tabby.

Downing Street officials have reportedly prepared a “media plan” to announce his eventual death.

Pictures, selected to be published upon news of his death, are reportedly stored in folders on the No 10 IT system as part of a plan to inform the public.

open image in gallery Larry the cat leaves No 10 Downing Street as Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky ( AP )

The cat, who was adopted from Battersea Cats Home, was first brought into Downing Street by David Cameron as a pet for his children and has since outlasted five prime ministers.

However, not everyone is the biggest fan of Larry. Labour minister Ian Murray recently joked Larry is a “little s**t”, and the “most miserable animal you’ll ever meet in your life”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson once branded Larry a “thug” who “mauled” his Jack Russell-cross Dilyn after he tried to steal the tabby’s food.

The Cabinet Office website includes a biography of the beloved cat, which reads: “Larry has been in residence since 15 February 2011, he is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title chief mouser.

“Larry was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on recommendation for his mousing skills. He joined the Number 10 household and has made a significant impact.”