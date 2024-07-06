Larry the cat greets reporters in rain after first night with new family

Larry the cat stepped out in the rain at Downing Street this morning (6 July), after his first night with Keir Starmer as the prime minister.

The 16-year-old resident pet had a nosey around reporters, who were waiting there to capture the new Labour cabinet heading for their first meeting.

Keir Starmer is allegedly moving his own cat, JoJo, into Downing Street. However, Larry, who has been there since 2011, will be staying.

The new appointment means the ‘chief mouser’ has outlasted five Tory prime ministers at the residence.