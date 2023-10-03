Now prisoners could be sent abroad as jail overcrowding reaches breaking point

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s govrenment is considering sending criminals abroad as Britain’s overcrowding crisis reaches breaking point.

After figures uncovered by The Independent showed overcrowding in prisons was reaching a “dangerous” level, justice secretary Alex Chalk said he would look at introducing laws to allow the UK to rent prison space abroad.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Chalk said the changes will help the government “lock up the most dangerous offenders for longer where that is necessary to protect the public”.

“This government is doing more than any since the Victorian era to expand prison capacity,” he said.

“I can tell you today that we also intend to look at the Norwegian example and explore renting overseas capacity,” Mr Chalk said.

Tory figures cited similar measures introduced in European countries including Norway and Belgium which saw hundreds of prisoners sent to the Netherlands.

Norway rented prison cells from the Netherlands under a “Norgerhaven” agreement which saw 650 prisoners sent to the country between 2015 and 2018.

And Belgium sent as many as 650 prisoners to the Netherlands between 2010 and 2016 under a similar scheme.

In September, Britain’s prison population grew by 665, more than the number of prisoners who were sent from Belgium to the Netherlands over six years.

A source close to the justice secretary said the proposals were at an “early stage” and there were no details of how much the plans would cost, where prisoners would be sent or how many prisoners would be jailed abroad.

Labour MP Karl Turner, a former shadow justice secretary, said the announcement was a “damning indictment of this tired out, dishonest and utterly incompetent Tory government”.

He said most male prisons are beyond full capacity and questioned what would happen to those having to appear before court on fresh charges or for other legal proceedings.

Proceedings could not be done remotely so raise the prospect of criminals being “flown to and fro at taxpayers’ expense”, Mr Turner added.

“This government has broken our criminal justice system, I’m only surprised they haven’t rented hotel rooms,” he said.

Mr Turner added: “It’s time for them to call it a day.”

And the head of the Prison Reform Trust said the proposal was a “half-baked idea” in the face of “dangerous and growing levels of overcrowding in our prisons”.

Pia Sinha said: “Prison leaders will be in despair at such a superficial response to their very real and urgent concerns. The red warning light of a looming capacity crisis has been flashing on the prison service dashboard for a number of months. Ministers can’t say they haven’t been warned.

“They urgently need to bring forward practical plans to reduce pressure on the system, including the executive release of some prisoners. The risks of not doing so are too perilous to ignore.”.

This publication revealed the majority of prisons are now dangerously full, with some – including Wandsworth, where ex-soldier Daniel Khalife is accused of escaping – holding 70 per cent more inmates than they should.

The shortfall prompted warnings from the chief of prison governors, former home secretary Jack Straw and former Tory prisons minister Rory Stewart, who all warned that early release may have to be considered to tackle the crisis.

The prison governors chief Andrea Albutt warned the “nuclear button could be pressed very soon”, as the system runs dangerously close to capacity.

And Mr Chalk on Tuesday said Mr Sunak’s government has added more than 5,000 prison places, including in new prisons such as HMP Fosse Way.

But he said prisons cost around £46,000 a year for each adult male,which he said is “a lot of money” and highlights the need to “break the cycle of reoffending”.