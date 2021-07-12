Priti Patel has condemned the racists who abused black England footballers following Sunday night's Euro final defeat to Italy.

The home secretary said she is "disgusted" at the criminal behaviour and will back the police to find those responsible.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho – who each missed a penalty during the match – were racially abused on social media after the final whistle.

Posting to Twitter on Monday morning, Ms Patel said: "I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

"It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable."

Ms Patel's comments come less than a month after she failed to condemn England fans who booed players taking the knee.

England manager Gareth Southgate, his players and the Football Association (FA) made clear during the Euros that the decision to take the knee was to protest "against discrimination, injustice and inequality" and not a show of support "for any political organisation or ideology".

Despite that, the home secretary, who described taking the knee as "gesture politics", said it was a "choice" for fans whether or not they booed and refused to say if she would do so herself.

When pressed on the issue, the home secretary, who last week posted several pictures of herself wearing an England shirt, told an interviewer: "I've never gone to a football match to even contemplate that".

David Lammy, the Tottenham MP and shadow justice secretary said of Ms Patel's remarks: "Good. Better late than never. Now apologise for encouraging fans to boo our players for taking the knee."

The Independent has contacted the Home Office for comment.

Prime minister Boris Johnson initially refused to condemn the booing when it first started at the beginning of the tournament, saying that he wanted the "whole country" to get behind the team.

Just over a week later on 12 June he changed tack on the issue to say that it is "totally wrong".

On Monday, Mr Johnson on Monday condemned at those who racially abused the England players.

The prime minister said people responsible for the "appalling" abuse, which is being investigated by the police, "should be ashamed of themselves".

Prince William said he is "sickened" by the racist abuse, adding: "It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

The FA also issued a statement saying it is "appalled", while the Metropolitan Police vowed to investigate.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the statement said.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore Government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

In a statement, Facebook, which owns Instagram – where some of the abuse appeared – said:"No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and we don't want it on Instagram."