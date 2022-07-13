Priti Patel has refused to attend a planned session giving evidence to parliament’s Home Affairs Committee.

The home secretary was due to be questioned on issues including the Rwanda migrant deal, violence against women and girls, policing and passport delays on Wednesday morning.

Minutes before the session was due to start, the Home Affairs Committee tweeted: “This morning at 10.00am we were due to be questioning the home secretary, Priti Patel. She has declined to attend our session.”

Stuart McDonald, a Scottish National Party MP who sits on the committee, said the home secretary emailed the committee shortly before 5pm on Tuesday to cancel her appearance.

He said that the reason given was “recent changes in government”, including to her ministerial team, following a wave of resignations that ousted Boris Johnson.

Ms Patel remained in her post and pitched to influential MPs to run in the Conservative leadership race, but ruled herself out on Tuesday after failing to receive sufficient support.

She is expected to continue as home secretary until at least September, when the winning candidate will become prime minister and reshuffle the cabinet.

Ms Patel’s situation is uncertain, amid concern among Conservative MPs over her failure to reduce Channel crossings and doubts over the effectiveness and costs of the Rwanda deal.

The chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Diana Johnson, called the refusal to attend Wednesday’s evidence session “wholly unacceptable”.

“This date was agreed months in advance and the reason given for why the home secretary cannot attend this morning - due to changes in the Home Office ministerial team - does not make sense as it was the home secretary giving evidence and not a junior minister,” she said.

Ms Patel had been due to appear before the committee alongside the Home Office’s two most senior civil servants, permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft and second permanent secretary Tricia Hayes.