Pubs to stay open longer during celebrations to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee

Consultation on extension of drinking hours during special bank holiday weekend in June 2022

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Sunday 26 December 2021 10:22
Comments
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pubs, bars and clubs are set to be allowed to stay open later to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

Ministers have launched a consultation on extended licensing hours for venues serving alcohol in England and Wales from 11pm to 1am for three evenings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday on June 2-4.

The late drinking will form part of a four-day bank holiday weekend stretching from Thursday to Sunday already announced to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign.

The commemorative weekend will include nationwide street parties, a service of thanksgiving, a Platinum Pageant and concert, as well as the ceremony of Trooping the Colour.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne on 6 February 1952 on the death of her father George VI, though her coronation did not come until more than a year later on 2 June 1953. She became the longest-reigning monarch in UK history in 2015 and will be the first ever to reach her platinum jubilee.

Recommended

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Announcing the proposals for extending licensing hours, home secretary Priti Patel said: “Her Majesty The Queen is an example to us all – she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.

“The platinum jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.

“This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty The Queen and mark her incredible service to our country.”

Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows the home secretary to make a licensing hours order giving permission to premises to open for specified, extended hours to mark occasions of exceptional international, national or local significance.

Similar extensions have previously been put in place for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the diamond jubilee in 2012 and the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, a well as for the FIFA football World Cup in 2014.

A month-long consultation will consider the views of the public on the plans, as well as those of key players like the police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups.

Recommended

Since 2005, pubs in England and Wales have been able to apply for licences permitting the sale of alcohol on a 24-hour basis, but in practice local councils tend to restrict opening times for individual premises, with most shutting their doors at 11pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in