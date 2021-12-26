Pubs, bars and clubs are set to be allowed to stay open later to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.
Ministers have launched a consultation on extended licensing hours for venues serving alcohol in England and Wales from 11pm to 1am for three evenings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday on June 2-4.
The late drinking will form part of a four-day bank holiday weekend stretching from Thursday to Sunday already announced to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign.
The commemorative weekend will include nationwide street parties, a service of thanksgiving, a Platinum Pageant and concert, as well as the ceremony of Trooping the Colour.
Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne on 6 February 1952 on the death of her father George VI, though her coronation did not come until more than a year later on 2 June 1953. She became the longest-reigning monarch in UK history in 2015 and will be the first ever to reach her platinum jubilee.
Announcing the proposals for extending licensing hours, home secretary Priti Patel said: “Her Majesty The Queen is an example to us all – she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.
“The platinum jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.
“This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty The Queen and mark her incredible service to our country.”
Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows the home secretary to make a licensing hours order giving permission to premises to open for specified, extended hours to mark occasions of exceptional international, national or local significance.
Similar extensions have previously been put in place for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the diamond jubilee in 2012 and the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, a well as for the FIFA football World Cup in 2014.
A month-long consultation will consider the views of the public on the plans, as well as those of key players like the police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups.
Since 2005, pubs in England and Wales have been able to apply for licences permitting the sale of alcohol on a 24-hour basis, but in practice local councils tend to restrict opening times for individual premises, with most shutting their doors at 11pm.
