Sunak calls on G20 to bar Putin from meetings until Russia halts war in Ukraine

Rishi Sunak has called on the G20 to bar Vladimir Putin from meetings until Russia halts its war in Ukraine.

The Russian leader will attend the G20 summit in Bali this November, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president has said.

A spokesman for Mr Sunak said: “Our G20 partners and allies have a collective responsibility to call Putin’s abhorrent behaviour out. Sitting round a table with him isn’t good enough when he is responsible for children being killed in their beds as they sleep.

"We need to send a strong message to Putin that he doesn’t have a seat at the table unless and until he stops his illegal war in Ukraine."

Andi Widjajanto, former cabinet secretary and unofficial adviser to President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, told Reuters the leaders of Russia and China would join the summit.

“Jokowi told me that Xi and Putin are both planning to attend in Bali,” Widjajanto, who heads the National Resilience Institute, said.

On Thursday, Jokowi also told Bloomberg News that both leaders had given him their assurances. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Bali summit.

Jokowi has attempted to position himself as mediator between the two countries.

This week, he said both had accepted Indonesia as a “bridge of peace”.