Rayner reveals contents of Commons note she received on day of Queen’s death
Rayner describes tense moment she read the note and struggled to get Keir Starmer’s attention
Angela Rayner recalls moment she received note about Queen’s health
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has revealed the contents of a mysterious note she was handed in the House of Commons on the day Queen Elizabeth II died.
The note, handed over to Ms Rayner and prime minister Liz Truss during an intense debate on the energy crisis in the parliament, grabbed everyone’s attention.
It was widely suspected that it communicated something about the Queen’s health. Moments after TV cameras and journalists caught wind of the note, the country learned that the UK’s longest-reigning monarch was under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Now, the Labour leader has broken her silence on the contents of the note in The News Agents podcast on Wednesday.
She said the letter stated the news of the Queen’s worsening health in “plain English” and she described the tension that gripped her as television cameras were running.
Ms Rayner struggled to get the attention of Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was, at the time, responding to the government’s energy statement and the cost of living crisis.
“The Queen is unwell and Keir needs to leave the chamber as soon as possible to be briefed,” the letter said, according to Ms Rayner.
“I was trying to get the note to [Starmer] without being too dramatic, but also not knowing exactly what was going on, but [that] I needed to get him out of the chamber,” she said.
“I kept the note and I was trying to think, how am I going to get it to Keir without totally ruining what he’s trying to say, because if someone is trying to give you information when you’re in the middle of speaking it’s the most distracting thing, so I was waiting for the opportunity to do it.”
Ms Rayner said that while the note only mentioned the Queen was unwell, she “read between the lines” and knew the urgency of the situation.
“You don’t get a note saying the Queen is unwell if she’s got a bit of a cough or a cold,” she told the podcast.
The Ashton-under-Lyne MP later signalled to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker that she needed to speak to Mr Starmer, who indicated this to the Labour leader.
He was later briefed about the Queen’s health at around noon. Ms Rayner said she also understood it was important for Mr Starmer to be briefed before the news of the Queen’s condition became public knowledge.
“If Keir was at full throttle when the news broke, then I haven’t protected him from the circumstances.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies