Queen’s Speech: What’s missing at a glance
Boris Johnson’s government takes the ‘barnacles off the boat’
The Northern Ireland protocol – despite sabre rattling from ministers on the issue in recent days the Queen’s Speech did not legislate to scrap the key part of Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement, but did insist the deal "needs to change".
The cost of living – ministers did not unveil any new legislation despigned specifically to tackle the cost of living crisis. Although fiscal measures might be expected more during a Budget announcement that a legislative programme like the Queen’s Speech the government will face anger that it has failed to announce anything help to mitigate soaring household bills.
Fur and foie gras legislation – ministers have dropped plans to ban the import of fur and foie gras. The measures had been included in the Animals Abroad Bill, which was scrapped earlier this year to the anger of campaigners, and have not been revived.
Football regulator – ministers will face criticism for not bringing forward a Bill to establish an independent football regulator. The new body was recommended by a fan-led review into the game, which followed an outcry last year after moves to establish a European super league.
Employment Bill – the government has been accused of "turning its back" on workers after the pledged Bill did not make the final draft of the Queen’s Speech. Unions warn legislation is needed to improve conditions for workers and deal with a rise in insecure work.
