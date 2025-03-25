Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An independent investigation has found “credible evidence of unlawful harassment of two women” by MP Rupert Lowe and his team, Reform UK has said.

The probe by Jacqueline Perry KC was launched by the party after complaints from two women working in Mr Lowe's offices, who alleged they were bullied by the MP and male staff members.

Mr Lowe, who has since been suspended by the party, has repeatedly denied the allegations and has claimed it is part of an attempt to smear his reputation because he questioned party leader Nigel Farage.

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe has criticised Reform’s leadership (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Responding to the report on social media, Mr Lowe condemned the claims as “shameful” and insisted “there was no bullying”.

The investigation found that Mr Lowe contributed to a "toxic" atmosphere in his offices, accusing him of having “failed or been unwilling to address the very real concerns of his own parliamentary secretary”.

The publication of the investigation is the latest twist in the Reform civil war, which has been playing out behind the scenes but exploded publicly earlier this month after Mr Lowe used a Daily Mail interview to accuse Mr Farage of having “messianic” tendencies.

Within hours the party removed the whip from Mr Lowe and published an extraordinary statement saying it was investigating him.

The report into Mr Lowe said there was “veracity in the complaints from both women which amounts ‘credible evidence'". It said the complaints of “victimisation, constant criticisms (and) discriminatory behaviour do seem to amount to harassment on the part of both Mr Lowe and his constituency team”.

Ms Perry went on to say that Mr Lowe “seems to have failed or been unwilling to address the very real concerns” of the two complainants, or “address the toxic conduct” of male members of his staff.

She added: “The ‘failures’ on the part of the women that have been highlighted by Mr Lowe and resulted in disciplinary procedures being taken against them seem flimsy in the extreme and would have been unlikely, in my opinion, to have warranted disciplinary action, much less dismissal.

“They have the appearance of a defensive stance taken once the complaints had been made as the timings support.”

"At the very least Mr Lowe should have taken seriously the distress and concerns of a seasoned Parliamentary employee and of both women", the report reads.

Ms Perry also used her report to advise Reform UK to be “quite strict” about ensuring party members were “fully acquainted” with parliamentary rules following her investigation.

She said: “The party wants to avoid any such unpleasantness, not just due to the risk of legal action but also out of common decency and respect for another person who is doing his/her best to do a good job.”

Responding to the report on social media, Mr Lowe said: “There was no bullying. There never has been any bullying. Using such claims to damage me through my staff is shameful.”

A statement from his “entire team” added: “These two women have vexatiously complained in an attempt to smear Rupert, and the entire team. And we are a team. We work together well.

“The only issues raised within the office have been from these two individuals... This whole ordeal has been difficult on all of us.

“We don’t want any of this – we just want to get on with our jobs, and support Rupert who has been a fantastic boss.

“There has never been any bullying – we will all go on the record to say so, and have done so already.”