Starmer attacks ‘poisonous division’ of Reform after Tommy Robinson endorsement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the "politics of poisonous division" of Reform UK, after the party’s candidate in an upcoming by-election received an endorsement from far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The Labour leader’s comments precede a crucial vote in Gorton and Denton, a Greater Manchester constituency that Labour hopes to hold.

Labour confirmed on Saturday that its candidate for the by-election would be Angeliki Stogia, a Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range.

The prime minister refused to say whether he would personally join campaigning efforts in the area.

An early opinion poll has suggested that Labour’s support could falter in the seat, with Reform UK and the Greens potentially securing a larger share of the vote.

However, the survey’s limited sample size means it could be subject to a larger-than-usual margin of error.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson has endorsed Matt Goodwin, Reform UK’s candidate for Gorton and Denton ( PA Wire )

Pollsters Find Out Now went so far as to apologise for “confusion or misinterpretation” which resulted from the poll of 143 people, which placed Reform in first place with 36 per cent of the vote, Labour in second with 33 per cent, and the Greens in third with 21 per cent.

In the final leg of his trip to east Asia, Sir Keir was asked if the by-election should be viewed as a referendum on his premiership.

The prime minister said: “It is very much and very clearly now a by-election between Labour and Reform on key principles.

“I see that Tommy Robinson, I think, has just come out in support of Matt Goodwin, the Reform candidate.

“That tells you everything about the politics they intend to inject into this by-election, the politics of poisonous division, so we can see exactly where that’s going.”

open image in gallery Angeliki Stogia has been selected as Labour Party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election ( PA Wire )

Far-right activist Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted “vote for Matt” on X on Friday in reference to GB News presenter and former academic Mr Goodwin.

Sir Keir insisted Labour was the “only contender”, adding: “So, it’s Labour versus Reform and we will fight for renewal, for inclusive communities and bringing people together, and for true patriotism against the plastic patriotism of Reform.

“But only Labour can beat Reform, and therefore it’s the only way to win this by-election.”

Labour candidate Ms Stogia, who was first elected as a Manchester councillor in 2012, told a crowd of party activists at a launch event in the constituency on Saturday that she is a “proud Mancunian woman”.

She said: “This is about Manchester. Manchester is a city united, we are rejecting division. I am so looking forward to going out on the doorstep and winning this for Labour.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) walks the Shanghai Bund with Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle ( PA Wire )

Labour won the seat in Greater Manchester with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK coming second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said there were “just days to stop Reform” as he unveiled councillor Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, as the Green candidate on Friday.

Reform announced Mr Goodwin as its candidate earlier in the week.

A Reform UK spokesman said the party has been “consistently clear” on its view on Robinson and that “he isn’t welcome in the party”.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham posted on social media site showing his support for Ms Stogia on Saturday night.

“Big congrats Angeliki! I know you will do a great job. I will be there for you whenever you need me,” he said.

But in a sign of the ongoing divisions within Labour after Mr Burnham was blocked from standing, Steve Rotheram, the Labour mayor of the Liverpool City Region, criticised a culture of anonymous briefings from within Government.

He wrote on X that people within Government responsible for the whispering campaign against Mr Burnham were “gutless”.

Mr Rotheram added: “These anonymous attacks help nobody but our opponents.

“For the sake of our party, please just stop.”

Mr Burnham has complained that “people just think they can say what they like to the media” in the aftermath of his bid for the seat being blocked.