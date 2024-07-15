New Reform UK MP revealed to have previously been jailed for attacking ex-girlfriend

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A newly elected Reform UK MP was previously jailed for attacking his ex-girlfriend, it has been revealed.

James McMurdock, 38, was convicted of assault at Chelmsford Crown Court nearly 20 years ago, with his party admitting it knew this before adopting him as a prospective parliamentary candidate.

The 38-year-old, from Essex, was narrowly elected as MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock earlier this month, joining the four other MPs from his party, including leader Nigel Farage, in Westminster.

The former banker assaulted a woman in what he described as an alcohol-fuelled argument after a night out in Chelmsford.

McMurdock, who MailOnline reported was working as a barman aged 19 at the time, claimed he pushed his victim to the floor in the incident.

Murdock, who is now a married father of four, was subsequently charged and sentenced to a short prison term.

The new Reform UK MPs (left to right) Lee Anderson, Nigel Farage, Rupert Lowe, Richard Tice and James McMurdock ( PA Wire )

Reform UK has confirmed that McMurdock was imprisoned for assaulting an ex-girlfriend. The MP has called the incident “the biggest regret of my life”. However, both have disputed details of the attack.

McMurdock said in a statement: “While I absolutely deny the horrific details in this tale, there is one truth in it that I cannot, nor will not deny or hide from. A generous person might call it a teenage indiscretion, but I do not expect everyone to be so kind. Nearly 20 years ago, at 19 years of age, at the end of a night out together, we argued and I pushed her. She fell over and she was hurt.

“Despite being 38 now and having lived a whole life again, I still feel deeply ashamed of that moment and apologetic.

“Despite us both being very drunk, I handed myself into the police immediately and admitted my fault. I was charged for what I did, not for what has been claimed, and I faced the consequences then and paid for my action in full.

“This is the biggest regret of my life and I wish I could go back in time and fix things.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and the new Reform MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, James McMurdock ( PA Wire )

When asked if Reform UK was aware McMurdock had a conviction that led to a prison sentence before he was adopted as a prospective parliamentary candidate, a spokesman for the party responded: “Yes. Reform UK was aware of James McMurdock's previous conviction and jail sentence.”

However, the spokesman went on to say that reporting on the incident was in breach of his privacy.

They said Mr McMurdock accepted that he pushed her, and that she fell and was injured.

“He handed himself in, and pleaded guilty to common assault, about which he continues to be deeply ashamed,” they said.

“Reform UK believes strongly that people can change their lives. The young Essex teenager of 20 years ago is one that learned from that mistake and has become a role model for his peers. Happily married, hard-working and grounded.

“Mr McMurdock was entirely honest with us when he applied to become our candidate for his hometown and his life shows that one can change, for the better.”