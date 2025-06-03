Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

Nigel Farage has never been far from the headlines, but now his messaging – and Reform UK’s platform – has shifted in ways that have sent the party’s poll numbers soaring.

This shift has caught Sir Keir Starmer’s attention, prompting the prime minister to launch a series of attacks on Mr Farage’s plans to spend “billions upon billions upon billions, tens of billions of pounds, in an unfunded way”, describing them as an “exact repeat of what Liz Truss did”.

Starmer said he wants to “protect” working people from the impact of these policies.

One pollster has suggested the UK is on the verge of “a political earthquake”. Martin Baxter, chief executive of Electoral Calculus, said: “On these figures, Nigel Farage would be prime minister with a working majority and no need for a coalition with other parties.”

However, others have urged caution, warning against reading too much into the polls and questioning some of the assumptions behind the Electoral Calculus forecast.

With Farage’s rise gaining momentum, the stakes have never been higher. Critics warn of risks to democracy, supporters see a fresh alternative to the tired two-party system, and many remain uncertain what Reform truly represents beyond a protest vote.

So, what’s driving this surge? What does Reform really stand for, and how credible are Farage’s £80 billion spending promises?

Join me live at 3pm BST on Wednesday, 4 June to explore Farage’s evolving strategy, Reform’s policies, and what this political shake-up could mean for Britain.

Submit your questions in the comments below. If you're not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to participate. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts. See you at 3pm!