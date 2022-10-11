Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.

Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.

One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.

The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.

Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister, accused the prime minister of “betraying” private renters. Crisis described the prospect of a U-turn on evictons as a “truly devastating blow”.

Matt Downie, chief executive of the housing charity said: “How can it be right that stopping needless and no-fault evictions is not a priority? This U-turn betrays an electoral promise, and spells disaster.”

The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised to abolish no-fault evictions, where a landlord can end a tenancy without giving a reason.

The move would be the latest sign that Liz Truss wants to push on with her own policy agenda, despite the toxic political atmosphere facing the new PM after her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget backfired.

New levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, a close ally of Ms Truss, is said to have written to the prime minister with a set of proposals intended to boost house-building and her desire for economic growth.

The paper said that a key measure of such a set of proposals would be a rise in the threshold at which affordable homes are required to be built in housing developments.

“The government is committed to exploring policies that build the homes people need, deliver new jobs, support economic development and boost local economies,” a government spokesperson said.

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy tweeted on Monday: “They crashed the economy. It led to soaring mortgage rates, rents, energy bills and food prices. Their answer is less affordable housing.”

One Tory source told ITV that any plan to shelve legislation to stop no-fault evictions would be opposed by Ms Truss’s own MPs.

“This would be another betrayal of our 2019 voters, and the PM has no mandate for it. The parliamentary party will not wear it. She is on borrowed time,” they said.

Green MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: “It just keeps getting worse. On what planet is slashing the number of affordable homes, reversing proposed ban on no-fault evictions and trashing environmental protections a rational answer?”