Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC chairman Richard Sharp should consider stepping down after jeopardising public trust in the corporation over the “cash for Boris” row, the Beeb’s former head of television news has said.

Writing for The Independent, Roger Mosey said Mr Sharp’s position appeared to be untenable – warning that there was an “ever-stronger sense that the end credits are about to roll” on his tenure.

Mr Sharp has been under growing pressure since a cross-party group MPs found that he had made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

Mr Mosey said Mr Sharp had lost the trust of BBC staff, revealing that he had been told by a senior broadcaster that “the overwhelming view in the newsroom is that his continued presence is damaging”.

The former BBC news chief also argued that Mr Sharp’s “transgression” – the failure to reveal his link to Mr Johnson and the loan before his appointment by the then-PM in 2021 – had left him open to charges of hypocrisy.

He said the BBC chairman is “supposed to be the champion of everyone who pays the TV licence”, adding: “Sharp needs to consider whether, in all honesty, he can continue to claim that role. I really don’t think he can.”

The news veteran noted that Mr Sharp has promised reform when he took on the job, arguing that some BBC journalists needed to “raise their game” and claiming that there was a “liberal bias” problem at the corporation.

Mr Mosely said it amounted to a “crisis” if you demand the best from others at the organisation “while failing to do the admin properly while you were applying for the post”.

He wrote: “It becomes sticky if you operate as the public’s guardian of independence and impartiality – both of which are precious commodities – when you yourself have transgressed.

“If Richard Sharp wandered into a programme office to chat about editorial standards, it would be understandable if the journalists told him to take a running jump.”

The former television news boss, a former Today programme producer who also directed the BBC’s 2012 Olympics coverage, believes the row will only get more difficult for Mr Sharp when Mr Johnson makes headlines at the upcoming Partygate inquiry.

“If there are complaints about the BBC’s coverage – whether it is too favourable or too hostile to Johnson – will Sharp have to recuse himself from any oversight?” Mr Mosely asked.

“Similarly, if there are disputes looming about fair appointments within the BBC – it seems improbable that Sharp would be the man you’d call to sort them out.”

Labour and the SNP have said Mr Sharp’s position is “untenable”, while senior BBC figures have also questioned whether he can carry on in the role.

Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby said earlier this week that Mr Sharp should “fall on his sword” to prevent more damage, arguing that the Beeb needed the bad publicity “like it needs a hole in the head”.

Under-pressure BBC chairman Richard Sharp (PA Media)

The Independent reported on Sunday that the BBC board was to discuss Mr Sharp’s future as chairman. The BBC reported that the corporation’s board held an unscheduled meeting on Monday.

But the corporation has also made clear that the role of chairman is decided by the government, something No 10 accepted this week when Rishi Sunak’s spokesman pointed to the terms of the royal charter.

Mr Sunak has so far backed Mr Sharp, an ex-investment banker who has donated to the Tory party, to remain in the role. The PM has said he would await the outcome of the inquiry in Mr Sharp’s appointment ordered by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. “We will look at that carefully,” said No 10.

The cross-party culture committee was highly critical of Mr Sharp’s failure to declare his role in facilitating talks about a loan for Mr Johnson when he was applying for the job of BBC chair. A spokesperson for Mr Sharp has said he “regrets” not telling MPs about his involvement “and apologises”.

Meanwhile, Mr Mosey said the BBC remains “the greatest public service broadcaster in the world”, as he criticised the Indian government for the tax raids on the corporation’s offices after releasing a documentary critical of leader Narendra Modi.

“Its global role is highlighted by the current disgraceful behaviour towards it by the Indian government, which seems to be pursuing a vendetta after criticism of its prime minister,” he said.