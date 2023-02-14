India tax officials raid BBC offices after Modi documentary

BBC offices in India were searched by income tax authorities on Tuesday, 14 February, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary in the UK that was critical of prime minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian government has blocked the programme, India: The Modi Question, which discusses the role that then-chief minister of Gujarat Modi played in Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 and left

More than 1,000 people, who were mostly Muslims, died in the riots.

Searches were conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials told local media.

