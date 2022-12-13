Jump to content

Civil servants in Scotland win new ‘right to disconnect’ and ignore emails after work hours

Unions called for the change amid concerns smartphones and email are creating an ‘always on’ culture

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 12 December 2022 15:42
There are concerns smartphones and email are creating an ‘always on’ work culture

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Civil servants working for the Scottish government have become the first in Britain to win the right to ignore work emails and phone calls after the end of the working day.

Under a new agreement brokered with unions, managers have been formally told employees have a "right to disconnect" and not be hassled after the end of their contracted hours.

It comes amid concern that the proliferation of email and smartphones is creating an "always on" culture in some jobs that extends the workday and exploits workers.

