Civil servants working for the Scottish government have become the first in Britain to win the right to ignore work emails and phone calls after the end of the working day.

Under a new agreement brokered with unions, managers have been formally told employees have a "right to disconnect" and not be hassled after the end of their contracted hours.

It comes amid concern that the proliferation of email and smartphones is creating an "always on" culture in some jobs that extends the workday and exploits workers.