Watch live: Sunak pledges to revive economy as he hosts business leaders conference

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak hosts a conference for business leaders on Monday 24 April.

The prime minister will pledge to work with companies in the hope of reviving the economy and turning around the Conservative Party’s fortunes before an election, expected next year.

Called “Business Connect”, the conference is part of Mr Sunak’s attempts to rebuild the government’s relations with business, which were damaged during the economic turmoil of the premierships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He has made reviving the economy one of his five key priorities, after Britain’s gross domestic product only regained its pre-pandemic size in February 2023.

The prime minister, a former investment banker, will speak along with finance minister Jeremy Hunt and business minister Kemi Badenoch, at a series of events on Monday to more than 200 executives representing sectors including technology and manufacturing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.