Watch live: Sunak pledges to revive economy as he hosts business leaders conference

Oliver Browning
Monday 24 April 2023 10:42
Comments

Watch live as Rishi Sunak hosts a conference for business leaders on Monday 24 April.

The prime minister will pledge to work with companies in the hope of reviving the economy and turning around the Conservative Party’s fortunes before an election, expected next year.

Called “Business Connect”, the conference is part of Mr Sunak’s attempts to rebuild the government’s relations with business, which were damaged during the economic turmoil of the premierships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He has made reviving the economy one of his five key priorities, after Britain’s gross domestic product only regained its pre-pandemic size in February 2023.

The prime minister, a former investment banker, will speak along with finance minister Jeremy Hunt and business minister Kemi Badenoch, at a series of events on Monday to more than 200 executives representing sectors including technology and manufacturing.

