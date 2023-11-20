Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak said the government should just “let people die” during the coronavirus pandemic, the Covid inquiry has been told.

In one of the most explosive claims heard at the inquiry so far, the prime minister, who was chancellor at the time, allegedy said to “just let people die and that’s okay”.

The accusation, made by former chief of staff Dominic Cummings, was documented in Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary. The former chief scientific adviser made the note following a “shambolic” meeting about Covid restrictions in October 2020.

According to the diary, then PM Boris Johnson had argued for “letting it all rip”. Mr Cummings, who was at the time Mr Johnson’s most senior adviser, then shared Mr Sunak’s alleged comment agreeing with Mr Johnson.

Although Sir Patrick said he did not personally hear Mr Sunak express such an opinion, he told the inquiry: “That’s what Dominic Cummings said.”

A spokesman for Mr Sunak said he would not “respond to each claim in piecemeal” but the public “will hear from the prime minister when he gives evidence”.

The bombshell revelation was just one of several damning claims about Mr Sunak’s role during the pandemic, with Sir Patrick also blaming him for fuelling a second wave of the pandemic with his controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The scheme, which offered diners 50 per cent off meals to boost the hospitality sector’s recovery, was widely blamed for increasing Covid transmission.

On Monday, Sir Patrick said it is “very difficult” to see how Eat Out to Help Out would not have increased transmission.

And he revealed that he and other scientific advisors including chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty were not told about the scheme until it was announced.

In a damning assessment of the policy, Sir Patrick told the inquiry: “Up until that point, the message had been very clear that interaction between different households and people that you weren’t living with in an enclosed environment with many others was a high risk activity.

“That policy completely reversed it to saying we will pay you to go into an environment with people from other households and mix in an indoor environment for periods extended over a couple of hours or more.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak knew the policy would push up Covid infections before rolling it out, Sir Patrick said he would be “very surprised” if not - directly contradicting a claim in the now PM’s own witness statement. Mr Sunak said he “did not recall” any concerns about the scheme, including from Sir Chris and Sir Patrick.

But the Covid inquiry’s counsel Andrew O’Connor KC hinted at a “certain inconsistency” between the PM and Sir Patrick’s claims, given the scientists were not told about Eat Out to Help Out.

The revelation came as Monday’s hearing for the first time focused on Mr Sunak’s approach to the health impacts of the pandemic.

In an embarrassing diary entry for the PM, Sir Patrick revealed that he said Covid was about “handling scientists, not handling the virus”, in a push to open up the economy quicker after lockdowns.

Mr Sunak made the claim during an online meeting of top advisers, having not realised chief medical officer Sir Chris was present on the call.

A note by Sir Patrick on July 2 read: “In the economics meeting earlier today they didn’t realise CMO (chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty) was there and CX (then-chancellor Rishi Sunak) said, ‘It is all about handling the scientists, not handling the virus’.

“They then got flustered when the CMO chipped in later and they realised he had been there all along. PM (then-prime minister Boris Johnson) blustered and waffled for five mins to cover his embarrassment.”

As more of Sir Patrick’s diary entries were shown to the inquiry, his frustration with Mr Sunak and other ministers’ decision-making became clearer.

Having been replaced by the then chancellor to lead a press conference in October 2020, Sir Patrick fumed: “Good. They need to understand and own the decisions they are making,” he wrote.”

Sir Patrick’s diaries have provided some of the most eye-catching evidence seen by the Covid inquiry so far, including the revelation that Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate” and letting younger people get on with their lives”.

Asked about them on Monday, he said they were a daily “brain dump” to help him “decompress”, stressing that they were “never meant to see the light of day”.