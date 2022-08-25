Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scientists have fired back at Rishi Sunak following his criticism of top public health advisers during the Covid pandemic – comparing him to Donald Trump.

The Tory leadership hopeful has claimed it was wrong to “empower” scientists during the crisis, claimed lockdown went on too long, and revealed that he fought against the closure of schools.

Sunak also claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising Boris Johnson and his government had edited its minutes to hide dissenting opinions.

Professor Devi Sridhar – the public health expert who advised the Scottish government – compared Sunak’s attack on scientists to Donald Trump. “With blatant attack on scientists today, watching Sunak v. Truss feels like Trump #1 v. Trump #2,” she tweeted.

The Edinburgh University Medical School professor claimed Sunak had “specifically looked for anyone with scientific credentials recommending to ‘let it rip’” during his discussions in 2020.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani also rejected Sunak’s claim that scientists were “empowered” during the pandemic – saying many experts were left “screaming helplessly” at the failure to act quickly enough.

The epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London said the government “continued to make policies which had no basis in science … we screamed helplessly at every step”.

Dr Gurdasani also claimed Mr Sunak had invited a group of more sceptical scientists to Downing Street in September, where they “advised delaying a lockdown” that had been recommended by the Sage scientists.

“An action that very likely cost tens of thousands of lives,” the expert tweeted. “That’s on you. Do you think Sage were ‘empowered’ then? They were dismissed. By you.”

The Times previously reported that Prof Carl Heneghan and Prof Sunetra Gupta advised Johnson and Sunk against a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown in September 2020 – a measure being urged by Sage. The PM decided to delay another lockdown until later in the year.

In an interview with The Spectator published on Thursday, Sunak said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” of lockdowns during the early phases of the crisis – claimed Sage removed some opinions from its final minutes.

“We shouldn’t have empowered the scientists in the way we did,” the leadership hopeful said. “If you empower all these independent people, you’re screwed.”

Sunak said he had described the closure of schools as a “major nightmare” in meetings. Asked if Britain could have avoided lockdown, like Sweden, Sunak said: ‘I don’t know, but it could have been shorter. Different. Quicker.”

Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf accused Sunak of “desperate Trumpism”. The SNP minister tweeted: “Every government minister should be grateful to our scientists and clinicians, not be attempting to throw them under the bus.”

Dominic Cummings, the former No 10 strategist who left at the end of 2020, said Sunak’s views were “dangerous rubbish” – saying the ex-chancellor was “unfairly” pinning blame on Johnson.

“The Sunak interview is dangerous rubbish, reads like a man whose epically bad campaign has melted his brain and he’s about to quit politics” he tweeted.

Lee Cain, the ex-No 10 communications chief who left alongside Cummings, said Sunak’s views on lockdown were “simply wrong”, adding: “It would have been morally irresponsible of the government not to implement lockdown in spring 2020.”

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Covid, said Sunak’s comments were a “desperate” attempt to “salvage” his campaign as he vies with Liz Truss to be the next PM.

She said his “post-match punditry ignores that it was his government’s indecisiveness and unscientific approach which gave us the worst of all worlds – the biggest economic hit in the G7, a tragically high death toll, enormous NHS waiting lists and ironically, more time in lockdown”.

Moran also called on Sunak to submit himself and “all relevant evidence” to the upcoming official Covid inquiry.

Education minister Will Quince – a Sunak supporter – suggested that he also believed school closures were a mistake when asked on LBC if he agreed with the Tory leadership contender’s criticism of lockdown policy.

“The government had to act on the information they had at the time,” said Quince. “So things like your closing schools with the information we now have, would we do it again? No, I don’t think we would.”

Sunak supporter Mark Harper MP, the former Tory chief whip, also backed the leadership contender’s claims that “dissenting voices were not allowed” during the pandemic.

Highlighting the impact of “locking” children out of schools, he told LBC: “Government was not being honest about that publicly. It was setting out that there were no choices, that you had to follow ‘The Science’, capitalised T, capitalised S, and dissenting voices were not allowed.”

Prof John Womersley, of the College of Science & Engineering at the University of Edinburgh, said the response to Sunak’s comments would be split between lockdown-sceptics in the Tory party and “some parts of the scientific community who will delight in taking offence”.

He added: “This is a shame really, as there’s a legitimate debate to be had about whether decision-making in the pandemic was sufficiently interdisciplinary and holistic.”