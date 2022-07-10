The Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson has descended into acrimony, as MPs opposed to Rishi Sunak circulated a so-called “dirty dossier” designed to stop support building for his campaign.

The memo circulated on Tory WhatsApp group reportedly attacks the former chancellor personally and accused him of having a “big tax and big spend agenda”.

According to The Telegraph, which first reported the “mucky memo”, the 424-word anti-Sunak missive was written by someone on the Thatcherite right of the party.

It is said to point out that Mr Sunak registered his campaign website in December, “secretly” held a US green card and questioned his remarks explaining his wife’s non-dom tax status, as revealed by The Independent in April.

One Tory source told The Independent the memo shared by some MPs was part of a campaign among right-wingers to stop the contest becoming a “coronation” for Mr Sunak.

Tory MPs say some Johnson loyalists who remained in government posts or accepted ministerial jobs this week were still angry at Mr Sunak for his “treachery” in helping oust the PM from No 10.

Grant Shapps appeared to attack the ex-chancellor in an interview with the Sunday Times. “I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting … I have not been mobilising a leadership campaign behind his back.”

It come as loyal Johnson ally Zac Goldsmith, the Conservative peer who remains an environment minister, attacked Mr Sunak over his record on the environment.

In an astonishing outburst on Twitter, he also likened the Tories’ Commons leader Mark Spencer to Brazilian populist president Jair Bolsonaro.

Lord Goldsmith claimed Mr Spencer – one of Mr Sunak’s senior campaign backers – had been lined up for a key role as environment secretary if the ex-chancellor wins the contest. “He will be our very own little Bolsonaro,” he said.

The peer denied being motivated by hatred for Mr Sunak, but attacked his record on the environment.

“If Rishi had a record on the environment, or made believable commitments to continue our environmental role globally, I would of course support him,” Lord Goldsmith added.

Leadership contender Sajid Javid, who quit Mr Johnson’s government just minutes before Mr Sunak on Tuesday evening, denied plotting with the former chancellor to get rid of the PM.

Asked if he agreed a plan with Mr Sunak, the ex-health secretary told BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Not at all ... this was a decision made by me.” He added: “Once you lose confidence in your boss, your prime minister, I don’t think you can hide that.”

Meanwhile, Tory leadership campaign teams are reportedly drawing up dossiers full of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.

At least two rival campaign teams are claimed to have handed Labour digital dossiers packed with lurid allegations against potential opponents, according to the Sunday Times – with even candidates’ staffers supposedly targeted.

The dossiers are rumoured to include allegations about extramarital affairs use of tax dodges and illicit drugs, with at least one private investigator reportedly hired to probe some candidates’ financial arrangements.

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “The stories circulating about the various leadership candidates are so lurid they’re difficult to credit, but even more bizarre is the fact Tory MPs are circulating them.”