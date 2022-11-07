Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak criticised Matt Hancock on Sunday evening for the heading to the jungle to take part in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The prime minister said he was “very disappointed” in the former health secretary and said that MPs should be “working hard for their constituents”.

In comments reported by The Sun while on his way to the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, he added: “I think his constituents have expressed their view.”

Mr Hancock has faced widespread criticism since it emerged he was taking part in the popular ITV show that attracts millions of viewers.

The former health secretary has faced the ire of his party and had the Tory whip suspended by Chief Whip Simon Hart, who described the situation as “serious”.

Transport secretary Mr Harper told Sky News: “The Chief Whip has made the position clear, which is he’s made a decision that going on I’m A Celebrity is not compatible with doing your job properly as a Member of Parliament.”

A spokesperson for Labour said Mr Hancock’s actions showed “contempt for his constituents to be going off to Australia to earn money in this way.”

Rishi Sunak arrives in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the Cop27 Climate Summit (AP)

However, Mr Hancock has defended his decision to enter the jungle and said he is going on the programme to “go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”. He also said he hopes to use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of dyslexia.

A casually dressed Mr Hancock has already been spotted arriving in Brisbane as he prepares to enter the jungle in the next few days.

On the first episode of the show that aired on Sunday evening the reality show’s hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly poked fun at the former health secretary.

In their opening monologue, Mr McPartlin said: “We have not one but two late arrivals on the way.

“And fortunately we have managed to keep their identities a complete secret. No-one has got a clue who they are.”

Stressing the word “mat”, Mr Donnelly added: “You are going to be surprised, guys. We are going to be rolling out the welcome mat for them soon.”

Depending on how he fairs during public votes, Mr Hancock could remain in the jungle for weeks.

Additional reporting by PA