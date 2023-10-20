Rishi Sunak heads to Egypt amid fears Israel-Hamas conflict will spread

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak will fly to Egypt today amid growing fears the Israel-Hamas conflict will spread in the region.

Countries including the US and the UK have warned people to leave nearby Lebanon as an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza appears to near.

The prime minister is expected to meet the Egyptian leader and to stress the need to avoid regional escalation.

He will also emphasise the need to prevent further unnecessary loss of civilian life.

On Thursday, Mr Sunak told Israel it had both a “right and duty” to “go after” Hamas at the start of a two-day visit to the region.

The prime minister called the terrorist group “pure evil” and, at a joint press conference with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, added: “We … want you to win”.

But he also pushed Israeli leaders for progress in allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, amid warnings of a humanitarian disaster.

Hundreds of lorries with vital supplies still waiting to enter Gaza after US President Biden secured agreement they could cross over from Egypt.

On his trip to the Middle East, the prime minister also held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who agreed they should work together to prevent the conflict spiralling.

Mr Sunak "encouraged the crown prince to use Saudi's leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term", No 10 said.

"In all (his) conversations the Prime Minister has stressed the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life," a No 10 spokesman added.

The risks were illustrated when the United States said one of its warships had intercepted cruise missiles and drones launched from Yemen "potentially towards targets in Israel".

Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel.

Attacks against Israel have also been launched from Lebanon, where the Hezbollah group is also backed by Iran.

No 10 is yet to confirm whether Mr Sunak will visit another Middle East capital before he is expected to return to the UK on Friday afternoon.