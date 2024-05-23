Sunak hopes record number of TV debates saves Tories from election wipeout as channels battle Euro 2024 clash
Broadcasters face wrestle with football fixtures as fans gear up for the start of the Euros
Rishi Sunak hopes to rescue his party’s hopes of remaining in government with a record number of election TV debates.
Sources have made clear that the prime minister is prepared to go head-to-head with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during every week of the campaign.
That could result in six debates, the highest number ever agreed.
But broadcasters admit the sheer number of football fixtures over the next month is proving a headache – as football fans eagerly await the start of the Euros.
Sources pointed to Mr Starmer’s comments that he was “very happy” to do live TV debates with the prime minister, adding: “Is he a chicken now?”.
The Conservatives believe Mr Sunak will perform well in a televised showdown with the Labour leader.
No 10 is also keen to try to turn the focus on to Labour’s policies during this election campaign.
Senior figures inside Downing Street believe that key aspects of Labour’s offer to voters have yet to come under scrutiny in the way they will during the heat of a campaign.
Broadcasters are currently scrambling to organise TV debates, which have been a key fixture of election campaigns after David Cameron agreed to the first one in 2010.
However, they face an added challenge of trying to avoid a deluge of international football matches with 8pm kick-offs as the Euros gets underway in the middle of next month.
One senior source at a national broadcaster told The Independent it was “tricky – but we will make it work”.
Key days to avoid will be June 16, 20 and 25 – England’s group matches - and 14, 19 and 23, when Scotland plays its group matches.
Negotiations with broadcasters on the shape and the number of debates have been under way for months.
In 2019 Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn went head-to-head twice, while a series of other debates featured the leaders of the smaller parties like the Lib Dems.
The first TV debate in 2010 saw Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg take part, leading to ‘Cleggmania’ as the Lib Dems poll ratings soared.
In 2015 there was one head-to-head between Mr Cameron, then the prime minister, and the other party leaders.
But during the 2017 snap election Theresa May ruled out taking part in televised showdown.
At one point Amber Rudd, then home secretary, stood in for May.
