'Historic moment' as Rishi Sunak becomes first British Asian prime minister

Many Indians will be celebrating Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of South Asian origin to move into 10 Downing Street, as Hindus gather to mark Diwali.

Following Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt dropping out from the race to become prime minister, Mr Sunak was the only one left in the running to replace Liz Truss.

The 42-year-old cemented his place by becoming the youngest PM in UK history.

His rise had made headlines in most Indian newspapers - alongside the Indian cricket team’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match late on Sunday.

The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, tweeted: “Warmest congratulations Rishi Sunak. As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030.

“Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

The former chancellor is a practising Hindu and has been photographed lighting candles outside No 11 Downing Street to mark the occasion.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Punjabi-Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.

He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the Indian billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.

Sunder Katwala, director of UK-based think tank British Future, said: “I hope that Sunak will acknowledge that not everybody has enjoyed his advantages in life.

“Rishi Sunak reaching 10 Downing Street does not make Britain a perfect meritocracy.

“While there is more to do, this is a hopeful sign of progress against the prejudices of the past.

“National politics has set the pace – and business, public services and charities should accept the challenge to reflect modern Britain too.”