Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I thought Britain was supposed to be a democracy

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 24 October 2022 16:08
Comments
<p>Where is the democracy here without the  endorsement of the British people?</p>

Where is the democracy here without the  endorsement of the British people?

(AFP via Getty Images)

We have now been told we have a third prime minister in almost as many weeks, the latest being elected by less than the one before.

I have also just watched the Chinese president be re-elected by the same people for another five years and they are a communist state. What’s the difference? Britain is supposed to be proud of being a democracy. Where is the democracy here without the endorsement of the British people?

How can this Conservative Party call themselves democrats? It’s an insult to all of us who support the electoral system.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in