We have now been told we have a third prime minister in almost as many weeks, the latest being elected by less than the one before.

I have also just watched the Chinese president be re-elected by the same people for another five years and they are a communist state. What’s the difference? Britain is supposed to be proud of being a democracy. Where is the democracy here without the endorsement of the British people?

How can this Conservative Party call themselves democrats? It’s an insult to all of us who support the electoral system.