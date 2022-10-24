Rishi Sunak greeted Tory party members as he arrived at Conservative HQ after being named the new prime minister on Monday.

The new party leader was cheered as he shook hands and embraced colleagues before entering the building.

Ahead of arriving at Conservative HQ, Mr Sunak addressed Tory MPs in the House of Commons - a behind-closed-doors speech that was not broadcast.

Sir Graham Brady announced on Monday afternoon that Mr Sunak had no challengers for the leadership, with Penny Mordaunt failing to secure enough backing to force a contest.

