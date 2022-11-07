✕ Close Shapps says Williamson 'not right' to send allegedly abusive texts to former chief whip

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Talks on a deal with France on small boat crossings were in their “final stages”, following the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street said today.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “I don’t know if they have finalised a specific deal on the small boats in that meeting.”

Talks on the specifics of a deal were taking place separately involving Home Office officials, rather than being dealt with by the two leaders, the spokesman indicated. “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier today Mr Sunak acknowledged tackling Channel crossings is a “complex issue” as he insisted he is “determined to grip” the situation.

In other news, Mr Sunak still retains full confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson, following emergence of abusive texts, Downing Street has said.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer suggested he feels that Sir Gavin is “clearly not suitable” for the job, following news that he allegedly bullied former chief whip Wendy Morton.