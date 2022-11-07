Rishi Sunak news - live: Deal with Macron on small boat crossings in ‘final stages’
Mr Sunak says “everyone” wants the migrant crisis to “resolve itself as quickly as possible”
Talks on a deal with France on small boat crossings were in their “final stages”, following the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street said today.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “I don’t know if they have finalised a specific deal on the small boats in that meeting.”
Talks on the specifics of a deal were taking place separately involving Home Office officials, rather than being dealt with by the two leaders, the spokesman indicated. “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages,” the spokesperson said.
Earlier today Mr Sunak acknowledged tackling Channel crossings is a “complex issue” as he insisted he is “determined to grip” the situation.
In other news, Mr Sunak still retains full confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson, following emergence of abusive texts, Downing Street has said.
Meanwhile, leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer suggested he feels that Sir Gavin is “clearly not suitable” for the job, following news that he allegedly bullied former chief whip Wendy Morton.
Rishi Sunak 'optimistic' about deal with France to tackle small boat crossings
UK deal with France to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Britain and France are in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle unauthorised crossings of the Channel by migrants, Downing Street has said.
Speaking shortly after a meeting between Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron in Egypt, the PM’s official spokesperson said: “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages.”
The No 10 spokesperson said the potential deal related to “joint enforcement operations”, but the two leaders are yet to agree a time table for implementation.
Adam Forrest reports.
UK-France deal to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Rishi Sunak full of ‘optimism’ about closer cooperation with Emmanuel Macron on migration
Rishi Sunak urges patience on Gavin Williamson complaint
Rishi Sunak has defended his home secretary Suella Braverman over overcrowding at the Manston processing centre, claiming she was “actually making sure we reduce the numbers at Manston”.
Asked about Gavin Williamson’s expletive-laden messages to a Tory colleague, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “There’s an independent complaints process happening and it’s right that we let the process take place before we pass judgement.
Grilled on whether he could sack the minister, the PM added: “I’ve been clear that the language is not right, it’s not acceptable and that’s what I welcome that Gavin Williamson has expressed regret about that … it would be right to let that process conclude before making any decisions about the future.”
Asked if suspended MP Matt Hancock would get the Tory whip restored after he appears on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Mr Sunak said: “Whipping matters are a matter for the chief whip.”
Sunak: Channel crossings a ‘complex issue'
Rishi Sunak has acknowledged tackling Channel crossings is a “complex issue” as he insisted he is “determined to grip” the situation.
Asked how soon the number of people making the dangerous journey will be reduced, the Prime Minister told broadcasters at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt: “We all want this situation to resolve itself as quickly as possible.
“I also want to be honest with people that it’s a complex issue. It’s not one simple solution that’s going to solve it overnight.
“I wouldn’t be being honest if I said that there was. There’s a range of things we need to do.
“Though I want people to be reassured that I absolutely am determined to grip this. I’ve been spending enormous amount of my own time on it. I’ve been talking to several European leaders about it today.
“And there’s a range of things that we will action as quickly as we can to get a grip of the situation and reduce the amount of illegal migration that we’re seeing.”
Government cancels Brexit trade yacht plan ‘with immediate effect’
The government has cancelled its plans to build a Brexit trade yacht with “immediate effect”, the defence secretary has announced.
Speaking in the Commons on Monday Ben Wallace said the competition to construct a national flagship had been “terminated”.
Mr Wallace told MPs the decision had been made so shipbuilders could instead focus on building a new vessel to defend undersea cables from attack.
Read more:
Government cancels Brexit trade yacht plan ‘with immediate effect’
Defence secretary says competition has been ‘terminated’
Macron and Sunak meet for the first time at Cop27
Brexiteers must ‘face reality’ of leaving EU, says Macron ally
A senior ally of Emmanuel Macron has told Brexiteers that they must “face reality” over the consequences of leaving the EU.
Nathalie Loiseau, who on Monday led the first European Parliament delegation to the London since Brexit, said those “complaining” about the deal Britain signed had failed to propose alternatives.
Ms Loiseau, a former French European minister who represented Mr Macron’s government during talks, said issues on the Northern Ireland border were an inevitable consequence of leaving the EU and could only be “mitigated”.
Jon Stone writes:
Brexiteers must ‘face reality’ of leaving EU, says Macron ally
Nathalie Loiseau says no alternatives have been proposed to Brexit deal
Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM
Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.
The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.
Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.
Read more here:
Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM
Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War.
China lashes out at UK’s post-Brexit trade talks with Taiwan
China has lashed out the UK for sending a minister to Taiwan for trade talks, insisting that any “official contacts” with the self-governing territory must cease.
Trade minister Greg Hands is kicking off a two-day visit on Monday with discussions aimed at “boosting” trade after Brexit and promoting UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind.
Ahead of his visit, Mr Hands said: “Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come.”
Read more here:
China lashes out at UK’s post-Brexit trade talks with Taiwan
Britain’s trade minister in Taipei hoping to ‘boost trade with vital partner’
Scottish Tory leader would sack any frontbencher sending abusive messages
Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross said he would sack any frontbencher found sending messages like those sent by cabinet minister Gavin Williamson.
Asked if he would sack a frontbench MSPs at Holyrood if they were sending such messages, Mr Ross told Times Radio: “Yes they wouldn’t be in my front bench with the language that’s been used.”
Stopping short of calling on Rishi Sunak to fire Mr Williamson, Mr Ross added: “But I understand what the prime minister’s saying, there’s an investigation underway. And I don’t know all the details, but I’ve seen the messages ... I wouldn’t expect it from any of my colleagues in Holyrood.”
