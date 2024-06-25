Rishi Sunak suspends candidates linked to election betting scandal

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has withdrawn the Conservative Party’s support for the Tory candidates tied up in the general election betting scandal.

The Conservatives have dropped Craig Williams and Laura Saunders, members of the prime minister’s inner circle who were under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

They were alleged to have used insider information to have bet on the timing of the snap 4 July poll. Mr Williams, the candidate for Cardiff North and Mr Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary, appeared to admit betting on the election date just days before Mr Sunak announced it, saying he made a “huge error of judgement”.

Ms Saunders is running for the Tories in Bristol North West and has worked for the party since 2015. She is married to Tony Lee, the Conservative Party’s director of campaigns, who is also being probed by the gambling watchdog.

Craig Williams served as the Prime Minister’s parliamentary private secretary (UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “As a result of ongoing internal enquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as Parliamentary Candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

The prime minister had faced weeks of pressure to suspend those involved in the betting scandal, with Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker on Monday becoming the latest senior Tory to call fo raction to be taken.

Laura Saunders and her husband Tony Lee are both under investigation by the Gambling Commission ( Supplied )

The Northern Ireland minister told ITV: “I would call them up and ask them, ‘Did you do it?’ And if they did it, then they are suspended.

“But the Prime Minister would have to answer why he hasn’t done it, I haven’t got inside information on why the prime minister hasn’t done it.”

He joined senior Tories including Tobias Ellwood in calling for the suspension of the four Tories alleged to have placed bets on the election date.

Others tied to the Gambling Commission probe include the party’s chief data officer Nick Mason, who has taken a leave of absense from Tory HQ. A close protection officer for the prime minister was also suspended by the Metropolitan Police and is being investigated.

Responding to the suspensions, Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: “Why didn’t that happen a week ago?”

And shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said: “It is yet another example of Rishi Sunak’s staggeringly weak leadership that it has taken him nearly two weeks to see what was obvious to everyone else.

“The Conservatives who sought to line their own pockets by betting on the election date are not fit to be candidates for parliament.”

And Mr Ashworth called on the prime minister to “come clean” about how many Conservative figures are implicated in the scandal and who they are.

He added: “Just as with Partygate and the PPE scandal, the Conservatives believe it is one rule for them, another for everyone else.”

The Gambling Commission has compiled a list of everyone who put a bet on a July general election after 1 May and is now “combing through the data and picking off people from that”, an industry source told The Independent.

Mr Williams placed a £100 bet with 5-1 odds, meaning he would have won £500, but he would not have received the payout until after the contest.