Rishi Sunak laughs as shopper challenges him over NHS waits in awkward exchange

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has been captured laughing as he was challenged in the street by a woman who expressed her anger over dire NHS waiting lists.

Cameras caught the awkward exchange as the PM was confronted by voters in Winchester town centre about the state of the health service.

Mr Sunak burst out laughing as the Winchester woman – a former NHS worker – told him he could stop the problems and “make it all go back to how it used to be”.

Labour pounced on the uncomfortable clip and said it showed that the Tory leader “has no idea of the misery NHS patients are going through”.

The woman initially confronted Mr Sunak about lengthy wait times for hospital treatment – telling him: “My daughter spent seven hours waiting.”

Mr Sunak blamed striking junior doctors for the backlog, telling the woman that the recent dip in the number of people waiting “just shows that when there aren’t strikes, we really can make progress”.

Rishi Sunak challenged over NHS waiting lists in Winchester (Getty Images)

And in an exchange caught on camera by Sky News, Mr Sunak laughed as she said: “You could make it all go back to how it used to be ... where, if you had a problem, you could go to the hospital.”

Mr Sunak appeared to turn his back on the woman when she began talking about her daughter. But he then turned to continue the conversation – saying he was “sorry to hear” her daughter had spent seven hours in A&E.

The PM reiterated that all NHS strikes have been resolved, other than the industrial dispute with junior doctors. She said she “hoped so” and shook his hand.

Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Sunak’s laughter at a voter worried about the NHS “reinforces what people think” about the government.

The Labour leader said: “The prime minister doesn’t understand what people are going through…. We engage with our plan – we don’t laugh and walk away.”

Wes Streeting, Labour shadow health secretary, also said the encounter shows how Mr Sunak “has no idea of the misery NHS patients are going through”. The frontbencher added: “When Sunak asks for their vote later this year, he will get a taste of his own medicine.”

The Liberal Democrats’ Christine Jardine MP said “laughing in the face of a former health worker” as they try o explain to NHS problems “is frankly shocking”.

She added: “Out of touch does not even begin to describe Rishi Sunak’s attitude to the NHS. The prime minister either does not care or he does not get it.”

Mr Sunak has promised to get waiting lists down as one of his five big promises ahead of the 2024 general election, which he is planning to call in the “second half” of the year.

Some 6.39 million patients across England were waiting for routine hospital treatment in November, figures suggest, which is down slightly from 6.44 million in October.

But the NHS is still failing to hit most of its key performance targets despite the overall drop, the data indicates.

Just over 11,000 people in England were waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of November, up from just over 10,500 at the end of October.

A&E times also worsened, with 69.4 per cent of patients in England seen within four hours in December, down from 69.7 per cent in November and against a target set for March this year of 76 per cent.