UK Politics LIVE: ‘Dogs in the street’ know Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill won’t work, senior Tory says
Baroness Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative leader in Scotland, says it is right to have a ‘debate’ about immigration but cast doubt on the government’s policies
Tory rebel Robert Jenrick says he is prepared to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill
There are “dogs in the street” that know deportation flights to Rwanda are “probably never going to happen”, a senior Tory has said.
Baroness Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative leader in Scotland, said it was right to have a “debate” about immigration but cast doubt on the government’s policies.
Her comments come after Rishi Sunak braced for a battle to get his Rwanda bill through the House of Lords after it passed in the Commons on Wednesday night.
“Every sovereign nation should be in charge of who comes in; not everybody has a right to go to every country in the world — I completely get all of that,” Lady Davidson told the BBC Radio 4 Today podcast and programme.
“But where is the balance in this, rather than some of the language that is being used, some of the knots that people are getting into?”
She added: “And this thing about putting people on planes to Rwanda. I mean, there are dogs in the street that know that, one, it is probably never going to happen. “And two, if it does, it is going to be a number so small that it makes very little difference to the bottom line.”
Law Society urges House of Lords to delay ratification of Rwanda treaty
Following news that the Lords’ International Agreements Committee has recommended that the Rwanda treaty is not ratified, the Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, has said the treaty should be delayed until Rwanda has proven that it is now safe for asylum seekers, Holly Bancroft reports.
Vice president Richard Atkinson said: “We are pleased to see the Committee shares our view that the conclusion of the Rwanda treaty in itself does not make Rwanda a safe country to send asylum seekers to.
“The Supreme Court ruled that the policy is unlawful on a point of fact, based on a core and well-established principle of international and domestic law, non-refoulement.
“It is a fact that Rwanda is not considered a safe country given the high risk of refoulement of asylum seekers.
“The signing of a treaty does not change this finding of fact."
He added: “There are serious questions about the effectiveness of the treaty which we urge the House of Lords to probe carefully.
“At the very least, peers should endorse the Committee’s recommendation that ratification be delayed until the mechanisms and safeguards in the treaty have been fully implemented.”
Stephen Kinnock’s anger at Tata Steel Port Talbot closure: ‘UK only G20 country that can’t make primary steel’
MP’s anger at Tata Steel closure: UK only G20 country that can’t make primary steel
An MP has urged Tata Steel to “look again” at an alternative union-proposed plan to closing the blast furnaces in south Wales. Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, home of the Port Talbot steelworks, says the closure would see the loss of up to 3,000 jobs. The Shadow Minister for Immigration said Tata Steel’s expected decision to close both blast furnaces would leave the UK as the “only G20 country that can’t make virgin primary steel”. Mr Kinnock described the situation as “deeply frustrating and unnecessary”.
No 10 ‘confident’ Rwanda will improve asylum systems in time for treaty to be ratified
Downing Street said it was “confident” Rwanda would implement improved measures into its asylum system in time for a new treaty with the UK being ratified by parliament.
It comes after the House of Lords International Agreements Committee said “significant legal and practical steps” must be taken before Rwanda can be deemed safe and the treaty approved by Westminster.
Asked whether ministers would be following through on the committee’s recommendations, a spokeswoman for the prime minister said: “So I think more broadly on the process, we will let it follow its course as it is looked at in the Lords. We will consider issues that are raised — motions and amendments — in the usual way.”
On the matter of the treaty, she said: “In terms of the improvements and the assurances that we have with the government of Rwanda, we are confident that there will be implementation of all of those measures in line with the timelines for the treaty.
“So those assurances that we provided, which responded to issues raised by the Supreme Court, will be in place when we get flights off the ground.”
Asked whether the government would comply if peers pass a motion designed to provide assurances over the treaty, the spokeswoman said: “I’m not going to get ahead of parliamentary processes and processes in the Lord’s — that starts to get into hypotheticals.”
Sunak: I won’t pack more peers into Lords to get Rwanda Bill through
Rishi Sunak played down the prospect of putting more peers into the House of Lords to pass the Rwanda Bill.
Speaking to reporters in Hampshire, he said: “We shouldn’t be talking about these things because the House of Lords will be able to see that this is part of the strong majority in the Commons, they can see that this is a national priority.
“And I would urge them strongly to crack on with it because we all just want to get this done.
“The country is fed up and frustrated with the merry-go-round on this topic.
“I think people can appreciate that we have made progress last year, but we now need to finish the job and that’s why we should pass this scheme as quickly as possible.”
Sunak: I’m determined to get Rwanda bill through Lords
Rishi Sunak said that he is “determined” to get his Rwanda Bill through parliament, with the legislation set for stern opposition in the House of Lords.
Speaking to broadcasters while on a visit to Hampshire, the prime minister said: “I think it’s really important that we stop the boats, it’s one of the priorities I set out to the country last year.
“I am pleased our plan is working and that we’re making progress. The numbers last year were down by over a third, that hasn’t happened before, so that shows that we can make a difference here.
“In order to fully solve this problem we need to have a deterrent, so that when people come here illegally they won’t be able to stay and will be removed.
“That is why the Rwanda scheme is so important, and that’s why I’m determined to get it through parliament and get it up and running as quickly as possible so we can properly solve this problem.
“We have got a plan, this plan is working, if we stick with it we can deliver the change people want to see.”
Brexit U-turn as EU citizens who missed residency deadline allowed to stay in UK
Rishi Sunak’s government has made a U-turn on residency rights of EU citizens which makes it easier for them to stay in the UK.
New guidance from the Home Office says it will no longer block Europeans making late applications for settled status if they were unaware of the Brexit scheme.
Brexit U-turn as EU citizens who missed deadline allowed to stay in UK
Campaigners warn most who missed deadline will still need legal support and ‘bend the knee’ for settled status
Hunt urges Trump not to return to economic protectionsim
Jeremy Hunt has urged Donald Trump not to return to economic protection if he wins the US presidential election.
The former president pursued an “America first” policy while in the White House and has floated an automatic 10 per cent tariff and all goods imported to the US if he beats Joe Biden this year.
“I don’t support protectionist measures,” the chancellor said when asked at the Davos summit if he was concerned about the potential impact a Trump presidency could have on the UK economy.
“I think they harm the people who introduce them as much as the people they are aimed at.”
‘Completely ridiculous’ to exlcude women from football punditry - Sunak
Rishi Sunak suggested it is “completely ridiculous” to exclude women from football punditry and said he would love for one of his daughters to grow up to be a commentator.
The prime minister said the profession should be “open to everybody”.
His comments come after sports minister Stuart Andrew condemned “dangerous” comments made by former footballer Joey Barton about women football pundits.
Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to Hampshire, he said: “I listen to all sorts of conversations and they’re all great. It shouldn’t really matter really, quite frankly.
“I mean, what we care about is the quality of the commentating and… I don’t get to watch or listen to as much football as I’d like… but obviously, that’s completely ridiculous.
“I have two young girls and I’d love it if one of them wanted to be a football commentator when they grew up but I sadly think that it’s unlikely to happen. I’ve failed to get them into it and support Saints the way I do, but there you go. But yeah, of course it should be open to everybody.”
